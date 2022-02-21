Giant solar flare recorded by European spacecraft

The European space agency (ESA) announced on Friday that its Solar Orbiter spacecraft recorded the eruption of the largest “solar flare” ever seen in a single image of the entire solar disk.

Solar prominences are large structures of tangled magnetic field lines that keep dense concentrations of solar plasma suspended above the Sun’s surface, sometimes taking the form of arcs. They are often associated with coronal mass ejections, which, if directed towards Earth, can wreak havoc on our technology and everyday lives.

The event took place on February 15 and spanned millions of kilometers into space. Fortunately, the coronal mass ejection was not directed at Earth. In fact, it’s traveling far away from us. There is no signature of the eruption in the region of the solar disk facing the spacecraft – which is currently approaching the Earth-Sun line – meaning it must have originated on the side of the Sun facing away from us.

Side-by-side composite of images captured by Solar Orbiter’s Full Sun Imager (FSI) instrument (left) and SOHO’s LASCO C2 instrument (right). Images: Solar Orbiter/EUI and SOHO/LASCO teams, ESA & NASA

The images were captured by the “Full Sun Imager” instrument (FSI), part of the “Extreme Ultraviolet Imager” (EUI) on the Solar Orbiter. The FSI was designed to observe the entire solar disk, even during close passes to our star.

Other space telescopes, such as the SOHO satellite operated jointly by ESA and Nasa, often see solar activity like this one, but closer to the Sun or further away through an occulter, which blocks the glare of the Sun’s disk to allow detailed images of the Sun. crown itself.

Thus, the prominence observed by the Solar Orbiter is the largest event of its kind ever captured in a single field of view along the solar disk, opening up new possibilities for seeing how events like these connect to the solar disk for the first time.

The eruption was so intense that even spacecraft not dedicated to solar science felt its force. The BepiColombo mission, jointly operated by ESA and Jaxa (Japanese space agency) and currently in the vicinity of Mercury’s orbit, detected with its radiation monitor a massive increase in readings of electrons, protons and heavy ions​​.

While this event did not send a burst of deadly particles toward Earth, it is an important reminder of the Sun’s unpredictable nature and the importance of understanding and monitoring its behavior.

Spacecraft such as the Solar Orbiter, SOHO and ESA’s upcoming Vigil space weather mission, which will provide unique views of events like these, could help us better protect our home planet from the Sun’s violent outbursts.

