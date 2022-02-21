Goal against Santos shows evolution of São Paulo with Ceni

São Paulo’s second goal in the derby against Santos, this Sunday, at Vila Belmiro, showed the evolution of the work that coach Rogério Ceni has been doing with his players at the Barra Funda CT, despite the team insisting on gearing up in Paulistão.

The move, completed by Peixe’s own defender, Eduardo Bauermann, had the participation of 11 Tricolor players, who rotated the ball from foot to foot, replicating what Ceni and his coaching staff work insistently in the club’s day-to-day.

“For me it’s gratifying, because it’s something we work a lot, pass work, make a lot of wall to be able to build a game with the ball on the ground. When you get a grass like this, wet, it makes the construction of the game much easier. the exchange of passes, the speed at which these exchanges took place was important, regardless of the own goal”, commented Ceni.

With some difficulties to achieve positive results at the beginning of the Paulista Championship, the São Paulo coach begins to breathe more relieved with the good performance of the team in its first classic of 2022 and remains convinced of the work he has been doing at the club.

“That’s what we try to do, work on a day-to-day basis. It’s something that gives you pleasure. Sometimes people tell you to change your style of play, but I can assure you that it’s much more pleasurable to play that way”, went on.

What also helped São Paulo this Sunday was the fact that on the other side of the field there was a team from the same shelf. Against lesser clubs, Tricolor has suffered with the booms. In front of Peixe, the team led by Ceni had more freedom to create plays, since the opponents also left for the game.

“I always felt the team was focused, but in games like this you have an obligation divided by the victory. There is a team that tries to attack you from the other side, and you have more space to show your day-to-day work. Against teams. smaller players lack space on the field. Even having a lower percentage of possession, not so many finalizations, we managed to play a more beautiful game, more flashy than in other games”, he concluded.