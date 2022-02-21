Gustavo was “top”, but the rancidity towards Laís prevents us from seeing

Gustavo protected Laís from the wall at “BBB 22” (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

The formation of this Sunday’s wall (20) took the participants of “BBB 22” by surprise. It all started with Thaddeus Schmidt asking the house to split into three groups. After that, each clique had to vote by consensus for a single participant. The decision of the fourth grunge, formed by Gustavo, Douglas Silva, Paulo André, Arthur Aguiar and Pedro Scooby, was the one that had the most repercussions on social networks.

Before the vote, the name Laís was already an option for most members of the group. Douglas had the girl as a target because he had already been voted on by her. Arthur Aguiar wanted to follow last week’s strategy, in which he planned to pull Laís on the counterattack. Paulo André even justified that his allies would be threatened if she won the leader. The group seemed determined, but they didn’t count on Gustavo’s astuteness to go around the opponents and protect their sister.

The boy, who joined the game for Casa de Vidro, began to relate to Laís on Friday (18). He went so far as to say that he would vote for anyone to protect her from the hot seat and fulfilled his promise by insisting on Eliezer’s name during the group vote. Pedro Scooby and Paulo André ended up giving in to the new participant’s arguments and abandoned Douglas and Arthur’s strategy.

On social media, many people revealed some disappointment with Gustavo, who entered the Glass House promising to set fire to the playground and aim for the plants. Laís is one of the most rejected participants out here and the fact that he freed the girl from the wall did not resonate well.

The opinion may be unpopular, but it is necessary to recognize that Gustavo, who defines himself as heterotop, was really “top” in his play. If Laís were not rejected, the public would probably be applauding her effort to protect the woman she is having a relationship with in the house, something that has always been demanded of men who did not move a straw to defend their partners in other editions.

Keep reading

Still without solid allies, Gustavo was coherent and intelligent in defending those who are by his side. And, thinking about the math, the longer Laís stays in the game, the less one vote the brother has against him. Taking Laís off the wall, the heterotop still managed to keep a “villain” longer in the game. That way, the audience will have more plots. Every season needs someone to be disliked!

Some say that Gustavo was wrong to not consider external information when he got involved with Laís, since the girl was never a “darling” out here. It is worth remembering that up to the point where he watched the program, the girl was not so rejected and what is said most about the dynamics of Casa de Vidro is that the game changes all the time, the information has a short expiration date. .

The main Gustavo complied: he didn’t pop when he needed to position himself and changed the game from the moment he didn’t say “amen” to the Disney group.