Healthtechs are looking for those who do not fit into the collective plans – Economy

While the large non-vertical operators – that is, those that do not have their own service networks – abandoned the individual health plan market, ceasing to sell these portfolios, new companies, the so-called healthtechs (health sector startups), are attracting people who do not fit into collective plans. These companies have used technology to reduce costs and optimize services.

Among the newcomers are Qsaúde, by the sector entrepreneur José Seripieri Junior – founder of Qualicorp – and the startup Alice, whose bet is on digital care and focus on prevention, going to the hospital only when it is really necessary. Alice became at the end of last year one of the bets of the Japanese conglomerate Softbank, which made an investment in the startup. Another company that has just announced the sale of individual plans is Dr. Consulta, which also wants to take a piece of this market.

“Our bet at Qsaúde was to hold hands with the customer, and not just be a customer passer. We are a health manager”, says Seripieri. According to the businessman, one of the problems that is seen in the sector today is that non-vertical insurers end up being just a financial manager.

Qsaúde was opened at the end of 2020, amid the pandemic, and already manages about 10 thousand lives. According to Seripieri, the strategy, in addition to an active posture in the management of the client’s health (one of the bets is on the family doctor, to act in the prevention of diseases), is to have a quality service network (the hospitals in São Paulo Albert Einstein and Oswaldo Cruz, considered cutting edge, are within the plan). On the other hand, it is the company that defines the best professional to serve the customer, that is, it is not a menu that the beneficiary can choose. “The service model is assisted control”, he explains.

Young

Alice, which also opened its doors in 2020, already has 7,500 customers – and most of them are a very young audience between 18 and 35 years old. “Until today, about 25% of the people who bought Alice had no plan, which shows a little of the market opportunity that exists. In addition, the health sector in Brazil was, for many years, without innovation, with plans functioning more like insurance for when the person is sick, without actually promoting health”, says Alice’s director, Daniela Bertocchi.

“We started with the individual product, an almost unexplored market in Brazil. In general, to have a health plan before us, people needed to open a PJ account or join a class entity”, he says.

In the case of Dr. Consulta, the offer of individual plans started in December, in a partnership with the healthcare startupcuidado.me – after Dr. Consulta bought a minority stake in the company.

“It’s a smart partnership. In this association, we are creating a semi-vertical plane. We are vertical in the strategic part, where we have patient information in our clinics. And we also have the other side, where we can use the partnership structure of hospitals, in an integration of systems withcuidado.me.”, said Renato Velloso, president of Dr.Consulta, in an interview with Estadão in December. / COLLABORATED BRUNA ARIMATHEA