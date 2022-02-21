Helicopter crashes next to beachgoers on Miami Beach; watch video

Recording released by local police shows that the propellers continue to spin after the fall; passengers were taken to a hospital and are ‘stable’

Playback / Twitter @MiamiBeachPD Videos show the moment the aircraft loses altitude and falls into the water



One helicopter fell a few meters from bathers on a beach of Miami Beachin Florida, in U.S. The accident happened this Saturday, the 19th. Videos shared on social networks show the moment the aircraft loses altitude and falls into the water, a short distance from the place where dozens of people were. In a recording released by the Miami Beach Police, it is possible to see that the helicopter’s blades continue to rotate after the fall. According to the corporation, two passengers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are “stable”. A third occupant of the aircraft would not have been injured. The beach area, which is near 10th Street, has been closed off by local authorities until an investigation by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is completed.

This afternoon at 1:10 pm, MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

*With EFE