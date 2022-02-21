‘He’s a kid’, Laís criticizes Arthur Aguiar’s stance

Residents of the fourth lollipop also reflected the formation of the last wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Eliezer, who was saved after winning the back and forth competition, told the other members of the room that Arthur Aguiar told him that his name was not sent to the hot seat by the residents of the grunge room by consensus.

Laís then commented on the former Rebel’s intention to nominate her. “He’s focused on me and wants to hit Jade too, since I’m close to her. He’s not man enough to go with her. He’s a kid”, fired the doctor.

Then Slovenia also commented on the brother. “I think he’s going to change a lot with me.” “He’s going to welcome you more, he’s a strategist and can’t take over his B.Os,” said Laís.

Natália also commented on how the actor questioned her sister’s decision to have voted for PA Still poking Maíra Cardi’s husband, Laís said: “Tell him like this, ‘don’t you talk all the time about moving the game? you break it in half, what are you going to say after that?”.

A few minutes later, Eliezer recalled how the fourth lollipop came to the name of Jessi, who also escaped the wall by the back and forth. “I was between DG and Jessi, but I made a mistake because DG indicated me”.

Laís then countered: “The whole time I said ‘go to the DG, go to the DG'”.

“Yesterday he called me to talk and said I was in his TOP 10”, replied the publicist.

“So, you didn’t tell me I was on your [Top 10] and who was”, said Laís.

“Didn’t I say your name? I mentioned the [quarto] whole lollipop!” said Eliezer.

“No, I’m just saying this to him. [Eliezer] open the eye. I wanted him to break his face first, as he did today”, pointed out the doctor.

Formation of the wall

The dynamics of the week surprised the brothers: they were divided into three groups, by drawing lots, and they would have to nominate, by consensus, a participant from another group for the wall. Here’s how the division turned out:

The fourth lollipop group was formed by: Laís, Jade, Eliezer, Vinícius Larissa, Brunna and Eslôvenia;

was formed by: Laís, Jade, Eliezer, Vinícius Larissa, Brunna and Eslôvenia; The grunge room group featured: Douglas, Paulo André, Pedro Scoby, Arthur and Gustavo;

featured: Douglas, Paulo André, Pedro Scoby, Arthur and Gustavo; already the group that stayed in the confessional it was Lina, Tiago, Jessilane and Natalia.

Lollipop group nominated Jessi, while grunge, after some arguments, sent Eliezer to the hot seat. The confessional group, on the other hand, voted for Paulo André. In addition, Gustavo was already on the wall after Brunna answered the big phone last Friday, and sent his brother straight to the hot seat.

BBB 22: Brunna, Gustavo and Paulo André are on the wall Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

All those walled up, with the exception of Brunna, who was indicated by the leader, were entitled to the back and forth test. In the end, Eliezer and Jessilane were saved and the fifth wall of the edition was formed.