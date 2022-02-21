Horizon: Forbidden West is being flooded with negative reviews

Horizon: Forbidden West was launched last Friday (18) and, during the weekend, apparently became the target of a campaign of “review bombingIn other words, it appears that there is a concerted effort to flood the title’s profiles on sites like Metacritic with negative (user) reviews. The game’s ratings are still positive, but all the more recent ones are pretty negative.

Source: Metacritic

Generally, this type of campaign is done as a form of protest. In the comments, players complain about several aspects, such as the high number of similarities with the original and the amount of cutscenes. Many even say that it is one of the worst games of 2022.

Horizon: Forbiddne West was very well received by critics.Source: PlayStation

There are those who speculate that the way Sony is selling Forbidden West also motivated the action. For those who don’t know, Sony offers two packages considered “Standard” for the game: one of them costs BRL 299.90 and includes the PS4 version, as well as a free upgrade to the PS5 version; the other costs BRL 349.90 and includes versions of PS4 and PS5. That is, the two packages are essentially the same, but one of them is more expensive.

Image of the PS Store, if accessed via a browser.Source: PS Store (Brazil)

This sales model was naturally considered opportunistic, as less informed people may be tempted to buy the most expensive option — not least because the R$349.90 package is what is featured in the store and is the only “Standard” that appears if the store is accessed on PS5.

However, so far, few of the user reviews mention the sales model. So, we cannot say with absolute certainty what provoked the campaign of review bombing — or even if there is a specific reason. We’re also not sure where it started, though the 4Chan forum is mentioned.