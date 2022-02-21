How a bunch of prehistoric geniuses launched the tech revolution

Raju Singh 5 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on How a bunch of prehistoric geniuses launched the tech revolution 0 Views

  • Nicholas R. Longrich
  • The Conversation*

Prehistoric warriors with the weapons they created

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Half a million years ago, a few ingenious individuals invented the tools that allowed us to move forward as a species.

About three million years ago, our ancestors made chipped stones and rudimentary cutters. Two million years ago, bifaces.

A million years ago, early humans sometimes used fire, but with difficulty.

Until, 500,000 years ago, technological change accelerated, as spearheads, fire art, axes, beads and bows appeared.

This technological revolution was not the work of one kind. Innovations emerged in different groups — Homo sapiens modern, sapiens primitive, possibly even neanderthals — and then scattered.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

iPhone users can hear audios even when the conversation is closed

WhatsApp has released more possibilities for iOS users. It is now possible to play voice …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved