How do private likes on Instagram Stories work?

Instagram, the photo and video social network owned by Mark Zuckerberg, is ushering in a new form of interaction. The idea is to provide private likes on Instagram Storiesso that users can like a post without having to send a direct message (DM).

Private likes on Instagram Stories

Until then, Instagram users have two options for interacting with stories: reply or reaction. In the reactions, there are eight alternatives of emotions. In this sense, the person who posted the Story and the person who sketched a reaction keep the record of this interaction in the direct message section.

With private likes in Stories, it will be possible to like a post (similar to what is done in feed), but this activity will not be recorded in the DM. In addition, it is also a new way of measuring the engagement of Stories, in the same way as with posts.

The feature was announced by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, through a video posted on his Twitter, where the Like button for Stories is shown positioned between the paper plane to send direct messages and the space to type these messages.

Who can see the likes?

Unlike likes on feed posts, story likes will not be public, even if the user wants to. In addition, they will also not have a public count. Therefore, only the content creator will know who liked your story, and you, of course, if you like something.

Instagram aims to improve the messaging experience

The private likes feature in Stories is part of Instagram’s measures to improve the messaging experience on the platform. Thus, Mosseri announced in December last year that the social network would focus on messages and should work to improve the transparency of the app.

New tools to make it easier to delete Instagram content

Instagram released a set of new features earlier this month aimed at making it easier to remove posts, comments and other types of activities performed on the app. With this, users can archive or delete content in bulk such as IGTV, comments, likes, etc.

In addition, the network has some experiments aimed at novelties such as the possibility of relocating the way posts are displayed on the profile. According to Mosseri, the purpose of the changes to Instagram this year is to keep the network competitive.