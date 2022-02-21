How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

Have you learned here at Canaltech how to calculate the average consumption of an electric car, remember? Now it’s time to find out exactly how much it costs to charge an electric car at home. And math, once again, will be our little friend on this journey.

As each energy supplier charges a different tariff in Brazil, we will adopt as a standard the value of the kilowatt hour practiced in São Paulo in February 2022 by Enel: R$ 1,304, including taxes. Also for standardization purposes, the car will be the best-selling electric car in Brazil in 2021, the Nissan Leaf.

battery capacity

First of all, to know how much it costs to charge an electric car at home, you need to find out about the battery capacity of the model you have in your garage — something that, let’s face it, you usually know since you bought the vehicle.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

For those who don’t have an electric car, but are thinking about buying one, the information is precious. The Nissan Leaf, for example, has a 40 kWh battery.

Charging an electric car at home, like the Nissan Leaf, doesn’t cost much (Image: Handout/Nissan)

car autonomy

Another key point to understand how much it costs to charge an electric car is knowing its autonomy. That is: how many kilometers will it run per full charge. The more it runs, the less times you will have to charge it and, consequently, the less you will spend.

The Nissan Leaf has a range of 270 kilometers in its WLTP cycle, standardized by the European Union and adopted in most countries of the world as a reference, including Brazil. So our accounts will be based on it.

charger power

There are several types of chargers, but again for standardization purposes, we will calculate how much it costs to charge an electric car at home based on the power of one of the most common, which is sold by both Nissan and other brands.

The charger in question provides a charging capacity of 7 kWh. So, to fully charge the battery of a Nissan Leaf, which is 40 kWh, it would take 6 hours (round up, as it is a little less actually) with the car plugged into the power source.

Carrying a Nissan Leaf at home is an interesting option (Image: DC Bel/Unsplash/CC)

pure math

Now it’s time to grab the calculator and get on with the math. Knowing that the battery is 40 kWh, the charger is 7 kWh and the full charge time is approximately 6 hours, what cost will this generate to the car owner each cycle?

Let’s use good old math to find the equivalent consumption between electric cars and combustion. The first step is to know how much the Nissan Leaf spends every 100 kilometers and, from there, find the exact value of kWh it spends with each charge.

The rule of three is simple: 40 kWh (battery capacity)/x = 270 km (total range) /100. This means that “x” is equal to 4,000 / 270, which results in a consumption of 14.81 kWh per 100 kilometers driven.

Now it’s easy, right? If 14.81 kWh is spent per 100 kilometers, in 270 km, which is the total autonomy, the spent in kWh is 39.98 kWh. As each kWh in São Paulo costs R$ 1,304, the cost for carrying a Nissan Leaf and traveling 270 km is R$ 52.13.

It is worth remembering that the liter of gasoline, on average, is around R$ 6 in the capital of São Paulo. As a car similar to the Nissan Leaf has a tank with a capacity of 50 liters, the cost of refueling would be R$ 300 per tank, almost six times what the owner of an electric car spends.

Public and ultra-fast chargers

Finally, it was necessary to address the options for those who have an electric car, but do not want (or do not like) to charge the vehicle in their own home network. For you who fit this profile, there are options available and an exciting scenario ahead.

Shopping malls and supermarkets offer free charging (Image: Disclosure/Nissan)

Some of the main malls and supermarkets in the city of São Paulo (and other cities in Brazil) have a network of public chargers, more powerful than those installed in homes, but which still require a long time to fully charge the car. . In these cases, the customer’s only expense will be parking, which is usually charged after a certain period of stay in the place.

The gratuitousness of shopping centers in relation to the use of electric chargers, in fact, is not “kindness”. It is practiced because Brazilian legislation, at least for the time being, does not allow companies, except energy suppliers (such as Enel) to charge any type of fee. There are projects, however, for the regulation to be changed soon.

There are also, still in embryonic form, ultra-fast charging stations available. Movida, a car rental company, for example, entered into a partnership with Nissan and Zletric and opened a station at Marginal Tietê with 11 fast and ultra-fast chargers.

Although recharging is also free, there it is exclusive to customers of the rental company or Nissan Leaf owners. They will be able to charge the car in just 40 minutes, and without spending a single cent.