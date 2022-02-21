‘I lost my father, don’t lose yours’

Danielle Ray had a very close relationship with her father, who died five years ago from prostate cancer.

“He was my best friend. He was and always will be my best friend.”

This is how Danielle Ray defines her father, Johnny. “We used to say we were twins, because we had the same mentality”, she comments. “And we were really, really close. So it’s all very tough,” she adds.

Danielle, or Dan – as her father called her -, is about to turn 30 and regrets reaching that age without his company.

She was 25 when Johnny died, aged 63, shortly after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, touted as one of the most common types of cancer among the male population.

Early diagnosis is key

Losing her father to an illness that could have been treated had it been discovered earlier made the situation even more difficult for Danielle.

“The diagnosis was a surprise. But now that I realize it: yes, he had symptoms”, he comments.

Medical bodies recommend that men between the ages of 55 and 69 consult their doctors to see if they need to undergo routine exams.

“When the symptoms got worse, in October 2015, he was referred (to another specialist) and he was soon diagnosed with the disease.”

“It probably started a few years ago, but you never think it’s going to happen to you, or that it’s going to affect someone in your family,” says Danielle.

Johnny died two years after the diagnosis. The daughter believes that her initial symptoms — such as the frequent urge to urinate — were not recognized by his doctor early on, and she says her father did not seek a second opinion either.

One problem with this type of cancer is that many men find it difficult to talk to other people about their prostate problems.

Problems related to diagnosis

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2022 more than 268,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and that 34,500 deaths will be reported from the disease.

In Brazil, prostate cancer is the second most common among men, after non-melanoma skin cancer. According to data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca), the estimate is 65,840 new cases in 2021, corresponding to 29.2% of incident tumors in males.

Inca data point to 65,840 new cases of prostate cancer each year in Brazil, between 2020 and 2022. According to the entity, men over 55, overweight and obese, are more prone to the disease.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men.

An executive at the UK prostate cancer care organization Nicola Tallet says the pandemic has had a hard impact on the number of people seeking help.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, but the pandemic has caused thousands of men not to seek diagnosis and, as a result, they have not started a treatment that could be saving their lives”, he says.

“Men have been telling us they didn’t want to ‘bother’ doctors during the pandemic, especially if they didn’t have symptoms, which is the case for most of those with early-stage prostate cancer.”

“That means men at high risk for the disease aren’t having fundamental conversations about it, something that could lead to a diagnosis.”

Symptoms of prostate cancer

These symptoms can also be caused by other diseases, so it is essential to seek a doctor for the correct diagnosis.

Check the risks for the disease

Professor Peter Johnson, national director of the NHS, the British public health system, says it is important to know what steps to take if the patient is considered to be at risk for the disease.

“The prognosis will be much better the sooner we can see the patient,” he says.

“It’s important for men to understand that prostate cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages, so don’t delay, check your risks now. A simple test can save your life.”

According to studies on the topic, one in eight men will have prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Men over 50, blacks and those with a family history of cancer are at even greater risk, according to data gathered by researchers on the topic.

The indication is to consult a urologist annually from the age of 50 for those who do not have a family history of the disease and from the age of 45 for those who do.

In 2020, Andrew Richardson was diagnosed with prostate cancer and managed to recover

The benefits of an early diagnosis

Andrew Richardson is an example of how early diagnosis of the disease can save lives. In the past, his father had had prostate cancer.

In 2020, Andrew had a routine blood test that revealed some troubling signs, followed by a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Recovered, he advises other men, “Don’t think it’s okay. Something can happen. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about prostate cancer, it’s that it’s very aggressive.”

“I was very lucky, I didn’t need radiotherapy, I didn’t need chemotherapy. One operation was enough for me”, he adds.

Andrew admits that recovery was difficult.

But he’s back to running, he’s on the verge of playing football again, and last summer he managed to finish a 10-kilometer run in 52 minutes.

And he points out that a blood test saved his life. “I believe I used up all my luck in a single opportunity,” he says.

One illness, two very different endings. But both Andrew and Danielle have the same message for men who suspect they may have symptoms related to prostate cancer: get a checkup today, even if your concern is very small.

