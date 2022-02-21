‘I miss you’ · TV News

Arthur Aguiar cried when he saw his wife, Maíra Cardi, and her 3-year-old daughter Sophia, at the BBB 22’s Luncheon on Sunday (20). Unaware of the attacks that the little girl suffered on social media because of her appearance, he was moved to tears when he saw her for the first time since he was confined to enter the reality show more than a month ago.

At the special lunch that the angel of the week is entitled to, Arthur Aguiar was joined by Paulo André, Tiago Abravanel and Lucas Bissoli. In a short video, he received messages from family members and the woman, who said they missed him a lot outside the house and that she was proud of his track record in the competition.

“I miss them so much. Thank you for being here. Daughter, I love you! My love, I love you so much! How I missed seeing them”, said the actor. “Your daughter is very beautiful”, praised Silvio Santos’ grandson. “When I told her that she would be able to see me, she asked me: will I be able to hug you?”, reported Arthur, who continued to cry.

“It’s very emotional, right, bro,” Lucas commented. “When the driver was talking, I was already crying”, said Paulo André. “The video is playing in my head. Wow, my wife is hot as fuck,” said Aguiar, laughing and crying at the same time.

“Always has been. She speaks well, right”, said Tiago. After the crying, Arthur Aguiar said that he was on the program to make them proud and that he would do everything he could to go as far as possible. At Almoço do Anjo, the guests essentially talked about the wall that will take place this Sunday night.

See the moment:

Attacks on Arthur Aguiar’s Daughter

On Saturday (19), Arthur Aguiar’s daughter began to receive attacks from some social media profiles that said she didn’t have a beauty consistent with the standard that her mother and father had. The fact revolted several netizens, mainly on Twitter.

Maíra Cardi commented on the matter: “I didn’t see it, luckily I don’t know what it is about! But unfortunately, many people are like that. This is our sad world! It’s a lot of bad thinking. It was not for nothing that she ended up in the ICU ! Thank you for the affection of those who send positive energy, prayers and beautiful words! I ask you to always put her in your prayers”.

