In 80 days, Atlético-MG piles up the three CBF national cups: “Serious work”, says president | athletic-mg

It wasn’t a trip around the world, as in Jules Verne’s novel, but Atlético-MG did a tour of exploits in just 80 days. Between December 2 and February 20, he won the three national tournaments of the CBF: Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and, this Sunday, the Supercopa do Brasil.

The most victorious team in the country in recent months defeated Flamengo in the penalty shootout at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (Central-West). It is the third different region of Brazil that Galo raises a cup. The running points were won against Bahia, in a 3-2 comeback, in Salvador (Northeast).

The Copa do Brasil became Atlético’s cup on December 15, in the return game against Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (South). Three regions outside the Southeast, where Galo won the 2021 Minas Gerais Championship at the turn of last year’s semesters.

1 of 2 Atlético players prepare to lift the Supercup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Atlético players prepare to lift the Supercup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

– It’s a grace of God. God putting his hands on the shoulders, or the head, of those who work with honesty, seriousness. God recognizes – said the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, as he left the Galo dressing room at the Pantanal Arena.

The Supercup title has a symbolic tone to bring together last season’s national champions. Atlético took both trophies, but by regulation, they would need to face the runner-up of the Brazilian 2021, which was Flamengo. A duel full of disagreements behind the scenes, and Galo feeling harmed by the choice in Cuiabá, where the vast majority of the fans present were red-black. Sérgio Coelho raised the subject again.

– A very complicated, controversial game. Indeed, Atletico was against some decisions. We cannot forget that Flamengo was a simple guest, because they had not won anything. It’s in the regulation and we respect the regulation. Everyone saw it here today. We came to play at Maracanã in Cuiabá. Our claim before deciding which place to play was São Paulo or Brasília, because they are closer to BH and could give both clubs equality. Everything shows that Atlético was harmed – he added.

2 of 2 Partner Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG — Photo: Publicity Partner Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure