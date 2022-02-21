In agreement with Botafogo, Luís Castro has experience with player base and development

Lately, the life of the Botafogo fan has been a real movie. from the title of Serie BAlvinegro saw the American John Textor arrive, invest in the club’s football and change the entire structure, in search of more professionalism. Now the Botafogo finds himself involved in another happy ending. After days of negotiation, the club agreed to hire the coach Luís Castro.

Desired by John Textor, the 60-year-old Portuguese coach will arrive at the club with a role much greater than that of an ordinary coach. As he did in Porto, when he restructured the entire football department of the club from the base categories, Castro will have the mission of leading the project desired by Textor.

To count on the coach, who will sign for 18 months, Textor and Botafogo will pay Castro and his coaching staff around 3.5 million euros (just over R$20 million annually, approximately R$1.5 million per month). The contract and the announcement must be made by the alvinegro after the Al-Duhail, the Portuguese coach’s current team, face Qatar SC in the Qatari League, this Monday. The information was first announced by ge and confirmed by GLOBO.

Meet Luis Castro

Castro’s title shelf as a coach is not his best advertisement. His most important cup is the 2019/2020 Ukrainian Championship for Shakhtar Donetsk. In addition, they won the Portuguese second division in the 2015/2016 season with the B team of Harbor. He currently coaches Qatar’s Al-Duhail. But to sum it up to that would be a superficial assessment of his work.

His time at Porto goes far beyond winning the Second League. For seven years, Castro was technical director of the club’s youth teams. During this period, he promoted a reformulation in the work of training players, something little valued at the club at the time. In short, he brought together all the inferior teams in a single training center, invested in professionals and established a unique methodology of work.

Porto took a leap as a trainer. In the 2006/2007 season, when he took office, five athletes from the squad had left the base divisions. In the current roster, there are ten. The payback didn’t just come in options for the first team, but also in cash. Four of the biggest sales in the club’s history were from players revealed from the Castro era: Fabio Silva (sold to Wolverhampton for €40 million), André Silva (bought by Milan for 38 million euros), Ricardo Pereira (traded with Leicester for 22 million euros) and Diogo Dalot (He also went to Manchester United for 22 million euros). And if it still needed some more quality stamp for the lower divisions, it came with the Uefa Youth League title (sort of Junior Champions League) from 2018/2019.

Botafogo owner, John Textor has always made it clear that his interest is in investing in the base to insert the club into a global network of training and selling talent. In this sense, Castro is seen with very good eyes.

The question, then, is why bring him in to direct the core team. Even having left his managerial career to become a coach of adult teams, Castro still takes this knowledge with him. And he understands his role in following the athletes’ development after they are promoted.

This is even reflected in their game ideas. The Portuguese is a defender of the concepts most in vogue in football today: valuing possession, building from the back with a three-way start, exploring the width of the field and having five men in attack. But not because he’s a fan of Pep Guardiola. He understands that it is this style that allows all players to actively participate in the game and develop themselves – which consequently ends up helping them sell them later.

— We have assets that we buy for 5 million and need to sell for 20. Or that we buy for 20 and need to sell for 50. So I need to have an aesthetic game, with quality and permanent inclusion of my players, whether in the offensive or defensive moment. Today the model is to buy, develop and sell. Or form, develop and sell. And if you buy expensive, you have to sell even more expensive — he said in an interview with the Footure podcast:

“The coach is often hired to be champions, and the fans want us to be champions. I agree, because I also want to be champion. But, in addition to being champion, I have to develop my players, and the administration needs, at the end of the year, to be profitable. So I have to present to my administration a game of quality and insertion of my players. It can be a more straightforward game, but then it won’t give development to my players. At least not to those who play in midfield. So I like this supported game and the aesthetics of the game. Because I like the aesthetics, but also because I know that this type of game can lead to profitability.

To top it off, his experience at Shakhtar also allowed him to get to know Brazilian players. He worked with no less than 11 athletes from the country in the squad.

On paper, in fact, it might be considered the perfect name for executing Textor’s plans. It remains to be seen whether in practice the bet will be confirmed.