In crisis, Amil lost 29% of his health insurance portfolio in 7 years

In the last seven years, the health plan operator Amil Assistência Médica lost 29.1% of its customer base.

In December 2014, the company had 4.15 million policyholders, considering the three types of plans: individual or family; business collective; and collective by membership. In December last year, Amil had 2.94 million customers.

The data were collected and analyzed by the metropolises through the platform of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

Amil, as well as the consolidation of the other operators, reached the peak of insured persons of health plans in the country at the end of 2014. However, the fall in the grand total was much smaller over the same period, from 50.5 million to 48.9 million (ie around 3%).

On January 2 of this year, Amil’s portfolio of individual and family plans was transferred to Personalized Health Care (APS). Both belong to the US group UnitedHealth, which guaranteed that all “benefits remain fully assured”.

The group, however, is negotiating the control of APS for the Fiord Capital fund – whose sole partner is the Serbian businessman Nikola Lukic, accused of giving millions of losses to an investor, as revealed by the metropolises – and the consultancy Seferin & Coelho and HVK.

On the 8th, ANS suspended the sale of APS and questioned the financial capacity of the new partners to guarantee the operator’s sustainability. O metropolises found that UnitedHealth wants to disburse around R$3 billion to get rid of the wallet, in an attempt to guarantee security to customers.

Considering only the individual and family plans, the number of Amil customers has halved since 2014, from 813.2 thousand to 407.9 thousand.

The total number of customers of these plans had a reduction of approximately 10% in the same period.

To the metropolises The lawyer and president of the National Association of Benefit Administrators (Anab), Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo, explains that the operators no longer offer individual plans, especially since 2016, due to readjustments considered low authorized by the ANS.

“The annual readjustment of individual plans is defined by the ANS. And it is not keeping up with the rise in hospital costs. So companies prefer not to trade anymore. In the case of collective plans, for example, the readjustment can be negotiated”, adds the specialist.

Toledo also explains that the ANS allows the change of plan without the need for new deadlines for using the services. Anab has prepared a guide (access here) for consumers on the portability process.

Amil was contacted to explain the 50% drop in the portfolio of individual or family plans. The company clarified that it has not sold individual plans with an open accredited network since 2015. It also pointed out that it has prioritized the business plan segment.

“As a result, the vast majority of its beneficiaries are linked to collective agreements, totaling 3.4 million people today,” added the company.