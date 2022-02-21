Income Tax 2022: deadline for declaration must start in March; take the opportunity to prepare documents | Economy



This lot from the Federal Revenue also includes residual refunds from previous years – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Published 02/21/2022 06:00

The deadline for submitting the Personal Income Tax declaration 2022 (base year 2021) has not yet been released by the Federal Revenue, but, as in previous years, the delivery period must be between the months of March and April. The agency plans to release the calendar for this year later this week. Therefore, experts indicate that it is already good for taxpayers to prepare for the delivery of the declaration.

The deadline for submitting the IR must follow until April 30th. Last year, the deadline was extended until the end of May due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, before the start of the declaration delivery period, people must search for the necessary documents to fill in the IR system. In case of lack of document, the ideal is to use these days before the deadline of the Federal Revenue to go after a new route.

During this period, taxpayers can look for income statements from paying sources, banks, and receipts for purchase payments. The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) released on Friday, 18, the extract and the insured can now have access on the internet.

With the prior organization of the documents and with all the papers in hand, taxpayers will be able to fill in the declaration and send it as soon as the Federal Revenue opens the deadline. That way, people will be able to receive the refund as soon as possible. That’s because those who deliver in the first few days are more likely to enter the first refund batches.

“To enter the first batches, the Federal Revenue uses some priorities, one of them being the order of delivery of the declaration, taking care that there are no errors or inconsistencies in the data”, explains the Accounting professor at the Fundação Escola de Comércio Álvares Penteado ( FECAP), Tiago Slavov.

In the case of tax payment, one of the advantages of declaring in advance is the possibility of paying in a single installment, with a discount, or in installments. “Whoever has tax payable and does not deliver the declaration is subject to two fines: one for late delivery and another for delay in paying the tax”, says the professor.

According to Slavov, every year there are many doubts about the procedure, especially among those who are going to declare the tax for the first time. Completing the IR declaration can take a few minutes for those with little income and assets; or many hours, depending on the taxpayer’s assets. The main tip for not making a mistake in the declaration is to be attentive to obtain all documents and information, even digitally. “The most important documents are the income reports received from employers, service contractors, former employers for those who were terminated from the company in 2021, INSS reports for retirees and rents received. Bank earnings reports can also be easily accessed on the banks’ digital services,” explains Slavov.

The main documents are: – Last Individual Income Tax Return

– Income Reports – salaries, fees, São Paulo Invoice, Retirement, Emergency Aid, etc.

– Income Received from Individuals — pensions, rents, cash book, etc.

– Financial Income and Debt Reports — Accounts, Applications, Pensions, Loans, etc.

– Dependents and Feeding

– Assets and Rights — asset balances, real estate documents, cryptocurrencies, etc.

– Medical expenses

– Expenses with Instruction

– Donations

– Paid Pensions

– Other Income (Scholarships, Capital Gain, Inheritances, Court Settlements, Previous IR Refund, etc.)

– Other Payments (Lawyers, Engineers, Liberal Professionals, Paid Rents, etc.)

The main difficulties encountered by taxpayers stem from the lack of knowledge of completing the declaration. If there is any doubt, it is necessary for the taxpayer to research the guidelines provided by the Federal Revenue website. “Citizens can also look for an accounting professional or the nearest Tax Support Center, a free RFB project offered by partner educational institutions in all regions of Brazil, to clear up doubts”, advises the professor.

Dora Ramos, an accounting consultant, recalls that, according to the Federal Revenue, the citizen who received taxable income in 2021 in amounts greater than R$ 28,559.70 must send the statement. “In 2021, just over 34.1 million statements were sent. According to the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil (Sindifisco Nacional), for this year, the expectation is that the numbers will be around this result as well. “, she said.

INSS

The INSS released the income tax statement with the insured person’s income report. The document contains the information to help in the declaration of amounts that were received by the beneficiaries in the last year. In addition to reporting on the payment made by the insured during the entire month of the last year, the report also proves the receipt of benefits during the base year.

The document is now available and can be accessed through Meu INSS, website or app. People do not need to go to an INSS agency to get their statement, as the document can be downloaded directly from the internet.

For this, policyholders need to access the Meu INSS website or application and log in with their Gov.br data. In the “What do you need?” bar, simply type “Income Tax Statement” and issue the document. Another option is to obtain the document from the bank where you receive the benefit.

The novelty for 2022 is the possibility of obtaining the IR statement also through Helô’s humanized chat. To have access to the document, the person must confirm their personal data with the chat attendant. This new service should be available from next Tuesday, the 22nd.

companies and banks

Companies and financial institutions have until the 28th of this month to send income information to taxpayers on the Withholding Income Tax Return (DIRF), the Medical and Health Services Declaration (DMED), the Declaration of Information on Real Estate Activities (DIMOB) and e-Finance.

Employers or banks that fail to submit receipts on time or provide them with errors will be subject to a fine. Data can be delivered in print or made available electronically.

The data are used by the Federal Revenue Service to cross-reference information, check if there was tax evasion and find out how much each taxpayer paid in taxes and whether or not to receive a refund.