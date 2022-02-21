Income Tax: changes approved in the Chamber do not change this year’s declaration | Income tax

The reform, however, does not change anything in the declarations that taxpayers will have to deliver this year: the proposal stopped in the Senate and did not advance further – and therefore not yet in effect.

House approves basic text of income tax reform

The project approved by the deputies changed the collection of income tax for individuals, companies and investments. He was sent to Congress by the Jair Bolsonaro government as part of the tax reform.

If it is approved this year, it should go into effect in 2023 – and change to affect declarations delivered in 2024.

See below the main points of the proposal

For individuals, the project provides for the updating of the IR table, exempting all CLT workers who receive up to R$ 2,500 from the tax, which corresponds to a correction of 31% in relation to the current limit (R$ 1 .9 thousand).

At the time, with the new exemption band, the government estimated that more than 5.6 million would be considered exempt and, therefore, would no longer pay the tax. With this, the exempt would go from 10.7 million to 16.3 million people.

The project also provides for a readjustment for the other IR ranges, but to a lesser extent (about 13%).

Remember the estimated impact with the project

The accumulated lag of the Income Tax table reached 134.53%, according to calculations carried out by the National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Unafisco).

Simplified discount limit

The project also reduces the simplified discount limit in the annual adjustment statement to R$10,563.60.