Indebtedness rises and consumes more than half of household income | Economy

The indebtedness of Brazilian families grew 21% last year compared to 2020. The increase was driven by more expensive and unsecured credit lines, according to a report prepared by XP’s Fixed Income team based on data from the Central Bank. With the rise, indebtedness began to consume more than half of household income.

According to the study, the two most expensive types of credit – with growth above average – were the credit card (up 34% over the previous year) and non-consigned credit (37%). Both are from the so-called “clean” lines, that is, without guarantees.

“As we are in a context of high inflation, greater commitment of income and high level of indebtedness, these lines, naturally more prone to non-payment, may begin to show a worsening in default”, highlights one of the excerpts of the report.

The indebtedness of Brazilian families is at a high level in the historical series of the Central Bank. It “has grown significantly, reaching 51% in October 2021 (last available data),” says the XP report.

In the opinion of economist Camilla Dolle, head of fixed income at XP research, growing indebtedness is a cause for concern given that the current basic interest rate for the Brazilian economy, the Selic, is not yet fully reflected in the contracts for these credits. And when that happens, within a period of about a year, these debts tend to grow even more, which can lead to greater defaults.

“The problem with this growth is that credit means interest and this generates a weight of interest that they also have to pay over time and an important point that is good to talk about too. are not yet fully reflected in the costs of debt, because it takes about 1 year, between the interest rate changing down or up, and this being passed on in borrowing costs”, explained the economist.

“In the last two years, with all the panorama that we had in the economy, credit played a very important countercyclical role, we had the economy reducing activity and credit supplying, in a certain way, holding the economy in a certain way in the last few years. years, and growing. With that, we saw families getting more indebted. This leads to greater indebtedness of families, that’s what we’ve seen in the data released by the Central Bank”, explained the economist.

The study highlights that the fall in family income is one of the factors that explain the greater indebtedness. And that the fourth quarter of 2021 recorded a slight increase in individual default indicators.