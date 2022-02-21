Individual health plans are in the spotlight, with stricter regulation by the ANS – Economy

The controversial operation of transferring the individual plans of the amil to a group led by the manager Fiord – suspended by the National Health Agency (ANS) – drew attention to a specific niche of health plans that has been losing more and more space and leaving customers apprehensive: that of individual plans. In addition to the 337 thousand Amil beneficiaries, who still do not know whether or not their service will be transferred to a third party with no tradition in the sector, there are another 8.6 million individual plans in the country.

This is a business that, in general, is no longer attractive to the giants of the sector, due to the stronger regulation of the ANS. The readjustment of these portfolios is determined by the Agency – in 2021, for example, the rule was that monthly fees were reduced by 8.19%. In collective plans, the increase is defined by the operator, according to the “loss ratio” of the portfolio – the more a given group uses, the greater the value.

Therefore, many operators abandoned individual contracts. But those who already had this service are entitled to keep the service. And, as these customers are aging and, consequently, needing more services, the operation ends up becoming more expensive.

Among Amil’s clients, the atmosphere is one of apprehension due to the lack of definition regarding change. So much so that an association to defend the company’s clients is being created. “This hostile environment was decisive for the resistance”, says lawyer Vanusa Murta Agrelli, who coordinates the group’s assembly.

The group includes Neusa Grolla Barbosa. She is the mother of Guilherme Barbosa Ribeiro, who has cerebral palsy. When he was born, in 1992, the family had a Golden Cross plan, but he went to Amil precisely because of the worsening service. “My son is at the AACD Hospital in São Paulo. When I made this agreement, it was one of the requirements. In the middle of last year, when I went to make appointments, I was told that Guilherme’s plan, the Blue 300, had been discredited,” she recalls.

Director of Civil Law at USP, José Fernando Simão states that the change of service provider must be previously notified to the contracting party. ANS, on the other hand, emphasizes that operators have the right to sell their beneficiary portfolios, “provided they comply with the rite provided for in the regulations”.

United Health, owner of Amil, claims to have shared with ANS “measures implemented to improve the experience of beneficiaries of individual plans transferred from Amil to APS (the company created by Amil to receive individual plans and which will be passed on to Fiord) .”

Individual plan abandonment began in the 2000s

Large health operators began to stop offering individual plans in the early 2000s, after the entry into force of the law that made the regulation of these contracts more rigid. Currently, of the 48.9 million Brazilians with health insurance coverage, less than 9 million have individual contracts, a volume that has been falling year after year.

In addition to Amil, which had the transfer of its beneficiaries suspended, the leaders in the segment of individual health plans (excluding dental plans) are Notredame and Hapvida, which have just received the endorsement to join. Together, they hold about 17% of this market. Amil has 6.1% and Prevent Senior has a share of 5.8%, according to calculations by BTG Pactual.

Another large company in the sector, Bradesco Saúde has seen its individual portfolio decrease in size, since it stopped selling this type of plan in 2007, focusing on corporate and class (sold to unions, for example). Today, individual contracts represent only 3% of Bradesco’s total portfolio, according to a survey by BTG Pactual. Prevent Senior, a health plan focused on the older population, is the one with the greatest exposure to individual plans, with 94%.

Insecurity

“Health plan operators maintain that individual or family plans generate greater insecurity, and that the control of readjustments carried out by the ANS is making such plans unsustainable”, says Luís Gustavo Miranda, partner at Rolim, Viotti, Goulart, Cardoso Advogados. . “The readjustments of these plans have been lower than the readjustments of the collective membership and business plans in recent years, according to what has been disclosed by operators and entities linked to them.”

According to experts, one solution found by operators has been the sale of plans to individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), which are nothing more than individuals with a CNPJ. In this segment, companies can define their readjustments without ANS consent.

Companies that continue to sell individual plans, such as Notredame/Hapvida, use the strategy of verticalizing the operation – that is, they create their own service networks. As a result, they are able to reduce costs. Hapvida, for example, saw the number of individual plans rise 20% in the last year, to about 4 million customers, in the face of the greater search of the Brazilian for health plans amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The economics professor at FGV, Joelson Sampaio, says that one of the challenges for health plans in Brazil is precisely the issue of increasing costs, and that this verticalization ends up being an interesting solution. “Some are still focusing on preventive health policies and the use of technology has also increased by these companies,” he says.

Attendance

Miranda, do Rolim, Viotti, Goulart, Cardoso Advogados, recalls that beneficiaries of health plans regularly contracted are entitled to coverage for all diseases listed in the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Apart from that, he points out, there is also a list called List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health, which informs medications, products or procedures that must be offered. “The failure or the deficient service authorizes the registration of complaints both in the ANS and in the consumer protection entities.”

Inspection should be more thorough, says IBDS president

The president of the Brazilian Institute of Insurance Law (IBDS), Ernesto Tzirulnik, says that, in the past, individual plans were perceived by consumers with a great advantage in relation to the collective, mainly with regard to greater legal stability, that is, , without the surprise of termination of contracts or an abrupt increase in prices. “But that has changed, and there is now a regulatory relaxation”, says the lawyer.

For him, insurers end up pressing consumers to leave individual plans, with higher prices and worse service. “She (the insurance company) is gradually modifying the plan in such a way that there comes a time when it is no longer advantageous”, he says.

At this rate, predicts Tzirulnik, health plans in Brazil may be doomed, even collective ones, which are increasingly expensive. A change of direction, he assesses, will be possible with a change in the inspection conduct, which in his opinion should be more detailed about companies.