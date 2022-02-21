Instagram launches private likes on stories

You who spend all day glued to social networks must have already noticed the novelty of Instagram. It’s just that a new feature wants to clean the inbox of direct messages. For this, the private like in stories was created. See how it works.

Before the change, stories liked arrived as a message to users via direct. As a result, the message box was filled with information that is not very relevant.

private like

Every user who sent a like, the direct was crowded. That way, more important conversations could be forgotten in direct. Now with the news, the like is private. The novelty has already been released to some users of the social network. But it might take a few days to show up to everyone using Instagram.

With the new tool, followers continue to express emotions based on the stories, but without all the reactions falling in direct and filling the message box of those who posted the story.

This way, the new button is at the bottom of the stories, right next to the “Share” function. And the reactions will now stop on the same page as the views, as a kind of summary.