Integrated Dermatology: see tips for adhering to treatment that goes beyond the skin – Marie Claire Magazine

Integrated dermatology: skin, body and mind are the focus of treatment (Photo: Getty Images)

How many times have you heard that to have healthy skin it is important to drink plenty of water and have a balanced diet? For years, dermatology has kept a technical eye on patients, treating specific issues with the aim of solving specific skin problems. However, today, many doctors are adhering to “integrated dermatology” or “integrated beauty”, which aims at a broader care in relation to the body and mind.

In this bias, the focus of treatment is the patient and not the dermatosis in isolation. Therefore, the proposal is to use conventional treatments together with behavioral care, promoting general health, which consequently affects the skin in a positive way.

Dermatologist Juliana Neiva, who works in accordance with integrated dermatology, has gathered some tips that provide benefits for the skin, body and mind. Look:

1. Take care of your health in general, the skin is an organ of our body and is a reflection of how we are inside. For beautiful skin, you have to be healthy first of all.

2. Practice physical activities that are good for you, they help fight oxidative stress, responsible for premature aging

3. Integrated Beauty understands beauty as the result of a virtuous cycle between physical and mental health and well-being, so taking care of the mind is always a good thing to do. Look for moments of relaxation, activities like yoga, meditation and whatever else allows you to disconnect.

4. Food is a strong ally of the health of our body and skin. I always recommend my patients to seek a balanced diet with vitamins and minerals that work in favor of the body.

5. Finally, always reinforce the importance of sunscreen, which should be used every day and reapplied every 3 hours. In addition to blemishes and photoaging, it is responsible for preventing skin cancer.

In addition, there are technologies that treat the skin without negative impacts on the body or the environment, which also fits the proposal of integrative dermatology. “Today we have the possibility of using products with fewer preservatives, in addition to products with nanotechnology, which are also very beneficial as they provide a more assertive delivery of the actives”, explains Juliana. “Another advance is the multifunctional products that, by having different functions, facilitate patient compliance and deliver more comprehensive results.”

“I can give the example of Syndet technology, a technology used in soaps, which provides less detergency to the product, making the skin clean with less dryness, and which can help sensitive skins, or those with atopic dermatitis, for example”, he says. the doctor. “In general, the products have made very interesting advances, especially here in Brazil, where we have more and more products developed for our climate and for Brazilian skin”, she concludes.