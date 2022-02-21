Inter suffers upset and loses to São José by 3 to 2

For the eighth round of the Campeonato Gaúcho, Inter lost 3-1 to São José, and lost the second place in the State.

THE GAME

Playing on a synthetic turf, apparently quite damaged, Inter started the match having a lot of difficulties adapting to the turf of the Passo D’Areia Stadium.

São José started to attack from the right side, with some flaws from the side Heitor, however, without danger.

In the middle of the first half, after a good individual move by Paulo Victor, Boschilia missed a good opportunity.

At 35, after a great finish from Matheus Cadorini, Edenilson finished on the rebound and scored Internacional’s goal. At 41, São José equalized, but the goal was disallowed.

After the end of the first half, Edenilson commented on the game, which until that moment, Inter was winning.

“Important for us, for our team, for our growth. Individually and collectively we have been growing a lot. I’m working hard day by day to improve and reach the goal more. The teacher asks me, charges me (to step in the area). I think we’re playing a good game. A little more calm is needed to define the plays”

São José started the second stage very well, and at 6, drew with midfielder Sillas. Daniel even tried, but he couldn’t stop the opponent’s goal.

After the tie, Inter made several changes to win the game, however, who broke the tie was Kevin Quejada, from São José.

In the 20th minute, three minutes after the goal, striker Cristiano swung Inter’s nets again, opening 3-1 on the scoreboard.

At 41, striker Caio Vidal decreased for Inter. The player had just joined the game. Colorado even forced an attempt to tie the game, but failed and ended up 3-2 to São José.

With the defeat, Internacional was in the third position of Gauchão, with 12 points. Ypiranga took second place, with 15 points.