Internacional loses to São José and becomes a joke on the web; see memes

Credit: Reproduction

This Sunday (20) Internacional faced São José for the 8th round of the Campeonato Gaúcho and ended up defeated. Colorado even took the lead with Edenilson, but suffered the comeback and only managed to decrease the score at the end of the match through Caio Vidal. The victory left Inter with 12 points, in 3rd place. São José, on the other hand, reached eight points, in 9th position.

Of course, the rivals would not let Internacional’s stumble go unnoticed and several memes were made to mock the Colorado defeat.

CHECK OUT THE MEMES OF THE 3-2 DEFEAT OF THE INTERNATIONAL TO SÃO JOSÉ FOR THE GAÚCHO CHAMPIONSHIP 2022:

Edenílson scored a goal but did not escape criticism…

Internacional fans feel abandoned

There are those who want radical measures…

Cuesta was also remembered by Internacional fan…

There was a fan in the fight

And another showing his sadness

