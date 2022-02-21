Internacional loses to São José and becomes a joke on the web; see memes

Credit: Reproduction

This Sunday (20) Internacional faced São José for the 8th round of the Campeonato Gaúcho and ended up defeated. Colorado even took the lead with Edenilson, but suffered the comeback and only managed to decrease the score at the end of the match through Caio Vidal. The victory left Inter with 12 points, in 3rd place. São José, on the other hand, reached eight points, in 9th position.

Of course, the rivals would not let Internacional’s stumble go unnoticed and several memes were made to mock the Colorado defeat.

CHECK OUT THE MEMES OF THE 3-2 DEFEAT OF THE INTERNATIONAL TO SÃO JOSÉ FOR THE GAÚCHO CHAMPIONSHIP 2022:

Edenílson scored a goal but did not escape criticism…

Long live the super medallions, champions, untouchables, silver ball.

It’s always the coach’s fault, never the legs.

Loose steering. pic.twitter.com/P0dj85R1Cn —guilland 🇦🇹🌑 (@guilland_) February 21, 2022

Internacional fans feel abandoned

There are those who want radical measures…

out of cost

out golden

out everyone pic.twitter.com/LIvkQqPUTL —David🇦🇹🇧🇷ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@DaviAM23) February 21, 2022

Cuesta was also remembered by Internacional fan…

There was a fan in the fight

Another year of Perdenilson, Another year of Perdenilson, Dourado Chorão, Cuesta, Lindoso, Heitor. @BarcellosSCI Why did you renew with Lindoso, Caio Vidal and Moisés na Moita? Why did you rip 11 million on David? Where’s Maya? Stop being a coward and show up @BarcellosSCI of satisfaction — Inter Spts (@InterSports8) February 21, 2022

And another showing his sadness

