Inverted vaccination: points will work from 1 pm to 9 pm for application of the 3rd dose

Three immunization points will work this Monday (21) in the “Inverted Vaccination” format, with hours from 1 pm to 9 pm, for the exclusive application of the third dose of individuals aged 18 or over residing in the capital of Bahia and with the name available. on the SMS website. The measure aims to expand access to immunizers and increase vaccination coverage in the capital.

Vaccination against covid-19 this Monday (21), in Salvador, will include the 1st dose of Coronavac for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years, with the exception of children with comorbidity and/or permanent disability; adults aged 18 or over; as well as pregnant and postpartum women. The 2nd, 3rd and 4th doses will also be applied to individuals within the schedules described below. To have access to immunization, interested parties must have their name on the website of the Municipal Health Department.

Check the schedule and documents required:

1st DOSE CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS 06 to 17 YEARS – CORONAVAC – Named on the website

Attention: Immunization is suspended, in this age group, of pregnant women, postpartum women and people with comorbidity and/or permanent disability.

Fixed points: UBS Barbalho, USF Cambonas (São Marcos), USF Arenoso, USF Frei Benjamin (Valéria), USF Dep. Luiz Braga (Pirajá), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Mussurunga I, USF Vale do Matatu, UBS Ministro Alkimin (Massaranduba ), USF Curralinho, USF Beira Mangue and Clube de Periperi.

DOCUMENTS:

CHILD ACCOMPANIED BY FATHER OR MOTHER: It is necessary to have a name on the SMS website and at the time of vaccination, present originals and copies of the identification document with a photo of the father or mother who is present, original and copy of the child’s identification document, and originals of the vaccination booklet and card SUS in Salvador da Criança.

CHILD UNATTENDED FROM FATHER OR MOTHER: You must have your name on the website and at the time of vaccination you must be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age. In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother) must be presented, along with a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for signing the document, plus the original and copy of the child’s identification document, in addition to the originals of the child’s vaccination booklet and SUS card from Salvador. The Vaccine Form is available for printing at the link: http://www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/formulario-vacinacao-criancasV6.pdf.

NOTE: Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy.

1st DOSE REPEACH 18 MORE – CORONAVAC – Named on the website

Fixed point: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF São Marcos, USF Menino Joel, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), USF San Martin I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Arenoso, UBS Ministro Alkimin (Massaranduba), USF Parque Pituaçu, USF Vista Alegre, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Vale Matatu and USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas).

Documents:

PEOPLE OVER 18 YEARS OLD: must present the Salvador SUS card and official identification document with photo at the time of vaccination.

1ST PREGNANT AND PUERPERA – With name on the website – PFIZER

Drive: 5th Barris Health Center

Fixed point: USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF São Marcos, 5th Barris Health Center, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF San Martin III, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Joanes Leste (Lobato), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Parque de Pituaçu, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II and USF Sussuarana.

Documents: Pregnant women must present a printed copy of the medical prescription. Postpartum women, in addition to the medical prescription, must also present a copy of the baby’s birth certificate or Declaration of Live Births.

2nd DOSE – Children and adolescents from 06 to 17 years old – who took the first dose until 01/24/2022 – Named on the website – CORONAVAC – 08:00 to 16:00

Fixed points: UBS Barbalho, USF Cambonas (Via Regional), USF Arenoso, USF Frei Benjamin (Valéria), USF Dep. Luiz Braga (Pirajá), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Mussurunga I, USF Vale do Matatu, UBS Ministro Alkimin (Massaranduba ), USF Curralinho, USF Beira Mangue and Clube de Periperi.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – due until 02/21/2022 – With name on the website

Drive: 5th Health Center (Barris), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Shopping Bela Vista (9 am to 4 pm)

Fixed point: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Jardin Nova Esperança), 5th Health Center (Barris), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF San Martin III, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão and USF Teotônio Vilela II.

2nd DOSE JANSSEN – for those who took the first dose/single dose of Janssen until 12/21/2021 – Named on the website

Drive: 5th Health Center (Barris), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Shopping Bela Vista (9 am to 4 pm)

Fixed point: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Jardin Nova Esperança), 5th Health Center (Barris), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF San Martin III, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão and USF Teotônio Vilela II.

2nd OXFORD DOSE – due until 03/19/2022 – With name on the website

Drive: 5th Health Center (Barris), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Shopping Bela Vista (9 am to 4 pm)

Fixed point: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Jardin Nova Esperança), 5th Health Center (Barris), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF San Martin III, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão and USF Teotônio Vilela II.

2nd DOSE PFIZER- due until 03/19/2022 – With name on the website

Drive: 5th Barris Health Center

Fixed point: USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF São Marcos, 5th Barris Health Center, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF San Martin III, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Joanes Leste (Lobato), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II and USF Sussuarana.

3rd DOSE 18 MORE – who took the second dose until 10/23/2021 – with name on the website – JANSSEN

Drive: 5th Health Center (Barris), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Shopping Bela Vista (9 am to 4 pm)

Fixed point: UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), UBS Vale dos Lagos, USF João Roma Filho (Jardin Nova Esperança), USF Gal Costa, 5th Health Center (Barris), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF San Martin III, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão and USF Teotônio Vilela II.

Reverse Vaccination – FROM 1 pm to 9 pm

Drive: Arena Fonte Nova

Fixed points: Home Center Ferreira Costa (Parallel) and Shopping Bela Vista

3rd DOSE IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 years old or older who took the second dose until 12/26/2022 – PFIZER – Named on the website

Drive: 5th Barris Health Center

Fixed point: USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF São Marcos, 5th Barris Health Center, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF San Martin III, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Joanes Leste (Lobato), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II and USF Sussuarana.

3rd DOSE PREGNANT AND PUERPER – who took the 2nd dose until 09/20/2021 – Named on the website

Drive: 5th Barris Health Center

Fixed point: USF Terreiro de Jesus, USF São Marcos, 5th Barris Health Center, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF San Martin III, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Joanes Leste (Lobato), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Parque de Pituaçu, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II and USF Sussuarana.

4th dose for immunocompromised persons 18 years of age or older with name on the website

Requirement: the person concerned must be 18 years of age or older, having already taken the three doses of the vaccination schedule, having taken the third dose by 10/23/2021. In addition, you must have your name on the SMS website, at the link:

Vaccine location: Fixed points:

USF Federation

RESEARCH AND STUDY VOLUNTEERS: To receive the 3rd dose, research and study volunteers must present the documents mentioned above in addition to a statement from the Research Institute indicating that they are cleared for the 3rd dose without prejudice to the continuation of the study/research.