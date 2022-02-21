IPCA-15, United States GDP and Eletrobras AGE: what to follow this week

The penultimate week of February begins with a holiday in the United States on Monday (21), President’s Day, which is why Wall Street Stock Exchanges will be closed. Markets should operate with less liquidity, but promise to continue echoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which rocked stock markets last week, with the risk of an imminent war.

In the weekly schedule of indicators in Brazil, the highlight is the preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), referring to February. The data will be released on Wednesday (23), at 9 am, before the market opens. The consensus points to an advance of 0.7%, but Bradesco predicts a monthly increase of 0.84% ​​and Itaú, 0.87%.

“Non-core inflation should push the index up again, mainly spending on registration fees, food items and used and new vehicles. Core inflation will also continue to be pressured, both by the prices of goods and services”, says the bank’s analysis.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Itaú believes that, on the other hand, regulated prices, such as electricity, fuel and health insurance, should show deflation.

On Friday (25), the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, is released, used to adjust some rental contracts. Itaú forecasts a monthly increase of 1.65%.

On Thursday (24) there is the unemployment rate calculated by the PNAD Contínua survey, referring to last December. Itaú believes in a drop to 11.1%, taking into account data that point to an increase in the number of formal vacancies in the month and also in January.

Concluding the local agenda, current transactions for January are released on Wednesday (23) and should present a deficit of US$ 6.9 billion, according to Itaú’s calculations; the consolidated public accounts are scheduled for Thursday and, on the same day, the monetary and credit statistics of the Central Bank are released.

international highlights

On the international agenda, the highlight is the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States in the fourth quarter of 2021. The number will be released on Thursday and the market predicts an increase of 7% in the period in annualized terms.

The American agenda also features consumer confidence indices from the Conference Board (on Tuesday) and the University of Michigan (on Friday).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In Europe, the main indicators come out on Monday: inflation in Germany (4:00h), German PMI (5:30h), in addition to the PMI in the euro zone (6:00h) and the United Kingdom (6:30h) .

Week of balance sheets and assemblies

In the corporate news, Ibovespa’s major companies release results. Petrobras (PETR3,PETR4) will present the numbers on Wednesday (23), while Vale (VALE3) and Ambev (ABEV3) will release balance sheets on Thursday (24).

Another highlight is the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) of Eletrobras, scheduled for Tuesday (22), to deliberate on the privatization of the company. After the approval of the technical studies at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), last week, the state-owned shareholders need to:

to approve the issuance of new shares of the company on the Brazilian Stock Exchange and in New York, as provided for in the privatization plan;

to approve Eletrobras’ corporate restructuring;

authorize the board of directors to define, negotiate and approve the terms of the offers.

All these items need to be approved, without exception, at the AGE for privatization to take place. With the approval of the shareholders, the process should be discussed again by the TCU in March. If, in the first evaluation, the ministers discussed the grant and other values ​​related to privatization, in the second phase, they will deliberate on the capitalization process itself.

Also on Tuesday, Alpargatas will also set the price per share for the company’s subsequent offering, which is expected to raise R$2.5 billion. This is a primary offer, so the amount raised will reinforce the company’s cash and should be used to pay part of the acquisition of the Rothy’s footwear brand.

Braskem will hold a meeting with preferred shareholders on Friday (25th) to resolve on the conversion of PN class B shares into class A, at a ratio of two to one. The meeting is part of the preparations for the company’s migration to the Novo Mercado segment of B3 and also aims to simplify the company’s capital structure, as well as equalize rights among preferred shareholders.

The migration is a step for the company’s follow-on to be carried out, with the sale of the remaining shares of Petrobras and Novonor.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Related