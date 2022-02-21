iPhone users can hear audios even when the conversation is closed

WhatsApp has released more possibilities for iOS users. It is now possible to play voice messages and audio files even if the chat is not open. In other words, users can continue to listen to the audio of one conversation while taking a look at the others. The function fulfills an old request from everyone who uses the messenger.

See too: WhatsApp: find out how to activate “last seen” on Android and iPhone

To access the new feature, your iPhone must be updated to version 22.4.75. As the implementation is recent, it is worth checking your operating system version to ensure proper functionality.

Update is in line with current app changes

Not long ago, WhatsApp released the possibility to pause audio recording during the message. Likewise, you can hear what was said before sending the file to the recipient. So with this further update, the app continues to implement several new audio and user experience improvements.

More news in sight

It is worth noting that the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS also brought another interesting novelty. Now, whenever a notification arrives, the sender’s profile picture appears on the iPhone’s lock screen. Although the function already exists in other competing applications, it is a novelty within the most popular messenger.

The platform has also been working to implement a message reaction system. In the near future, users will be able to use the tool in the same way as on Instagram, for example. Previous tests had already taken place in the past, but now it seems that the novelty is in the final stretch of development. In addition, the feature will be available for both Android and iOS users.

In addition to these, there are several other changes that are being tested within the platform. WhatsApp has taken great strides to become a more immersive app and in line with user experience (UI/UX) best practices.