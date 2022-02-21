Is rice flour really good for health? Discover the facts and how to use it in meals

It is common to find in bulk stores, several flours made with the most varied ingredients. Usually, we are only used to the traditional one, which is wheat. However, every day it becomes more common to want to replace it to try new and healthier things. Therefore, today, February 20, 2022, here, at Casa & Agro, from Tecnonotícias, you will get to know the rice flour.

The most common flours, in addition to wheat, are rice, chickpeas, oats, flaxseeds and chia. All of them have their own benefits and characteristics. The question that remains is whether they are really better than wheat. In order to dispel the myths and bring facts about the benefits of rice flourwe created this article especially for you.

Health benefits of rice flour

Preparing dishes with flour is something very present in our daily lives, whether in bread, pie or cake. But, is the consumption of this food nutritious? Here, we will tell you how consuming rice flour helps you to have better health.

rich in zinc

Unlike other flours that have minerals, such as cassava flour, rice flour actually has an abundance of zinc. Thus, in about 100 grams it is possible to find about 5 mg of the mineral. Zinc is a very important mineral for the body, as it is responsible for ensuring that the immune system is working and, in this way, protects your body, improving your health and increasing life expectancy. In addition to zinc, this flour is also rich in manganese and phosphorus.

Vitamin source

Rice flour is also rich in vitamin B6 and C, presenting, for every 100 grams, 2 and 173 mg of them, respectively, while common wheat flour does not have the active presence of these nutrients. Allied to zinc, these vitamins act in the body ensuring its proper functioning and full health.

Without gluten

Although it seems common, many people are gluten intolerant. In this way, this flour is an ally because it is affordable and gives this part of the population the chance to prepare delicious breads and cakes without problems.

Rice flour or wheat flour, which is better?

Knowing which flour is best doesn’t take much work, while wheat flour barely finds traces of minerals and vitamins, in addition to the presence of gluten, rice flour manages to gather all these nutrients and is accessible to intolerant people.

Furthermore, when we talk about fibers, the rice flour also wins, which is great for those who want to lose weight. This is because they give the feeling of satiety, reducing hunger and, in this way, contribute to weight loss.

