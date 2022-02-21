Israel says deal on Iran’s nuclear program ‘imminent’









Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared on Sunday that a deal on the Iranian nuclear issue was “imminent” and warned of its “fragility” compared to the precedent reached in 2015.

“A new deal is imminent … It would be more fragile than the previous one,” Bennett said ahead of the weekly government meeting in Jerusalem.











Israel is preparing “for the day after (the deal) at all levels,” he added.

Israel, considered by experts as the only nuclear power in the Middle East, accuses Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, which the Islamic Republic denies.

On Thursday, the United States reported “substantial progress” in negotiations underway in Vienna aimed at salvaging the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, considering a possible deal “in the coming days”.

The 2015 agreement concluded between Iran and Western powers, as well as Russia and China, allowed for the lifting of international economic sanctions against Iran in exchange for strict limitations on its nuclear program, allegedly to prevent it from acquiring the bomb. atomic.

The United States left it in 2018 under the presidency of Donald Trump, who considered it insufficient, and reinstated its sanctions.

In response, Tehran largely freed itself from restrictions on its nuclear activities under the agreement.

“Iranian terrorism endangers us and other countries in the region (…) The State of Israel is preparing for the day after (the conclusion of the agreement) to guarantee the safety of its citizens,” added Bennett.

For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday at a security conference in Munich that “all measures must be taken to ensure that Iran can never become a nuclear state”.

“The world must never allow this and Israel never will,” added Gantz.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is due to arrive in Qatar on Monday to discuss the nuclear deal, Qatari sources said.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the President of Iran are expected to discuss growing efforts to bring Iran back into the nuclear deal.

Qatar often plays a mediating role around the world and Sheikh Tamim met with President Joe Biden in Washington on February 1.

“Qatar has been acting to bridge the gap between the United States and Iran, which reached an impasse during negotiations in Vienna. But they have made progress and have begun to consider direct talks,” said one diplomat, on condition of anonymity.

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart on Saturday that Iran must “seize” the opportunity to preserve the Vienna deal on Iranian nuclear energy.

During a 90-minute telephone conversation, "the President of the Republic stressed the imperative need to conclude an agreement while there is still time," the Eliseu said in a press release.






