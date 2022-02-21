Know its causes, symptoms and how to treat it

Hyperglycemia is an issue that affects countless people and is often associated only with diabetes. However, this is not the only cause, there are other reasons for this problem to be triggered. In this sense, knowing the ways to prevent and treat hyperglycemia is extremely important.

the hyperglycemia

Hyperglycemia is a condition that can occur in the human body when the amount of glucose in the blood (glycemia) is greater than 180 mg/dL. With this, it is associated in most cases with diabetes, due to the changes in the amount of insulin that the disease causes. However, hyperglycemia does not have only this cause.

The condition can be triggered by the improper amount of insulin in the blood, as well as being from a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, poor diet, stress, pancreas problems and mismanagement of the insulin dose.

In this sense, some symptoms can help to identify hyperglycemia, such as: nausea, thirst, headache, urge to urinate, excessive sleep and tiredness.

How to treat?

To prevent and treat hyperglycemia, it is important to have healthy habits in your routine, that is, to find ways to control blood glucose. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain the ideal weight with regular physical activity so that glucose is used as a source of energy and does not accumulate in the blood. A healthy and balanced diet with nutritional monitoring is also essential so that the consumption of carbohydrates and sugar does not get high.

Also, checking your blood sugar levels regularly can help you assess whether you need to go to the hospital. This can occur because, at very high levels, an injection of insulin is needed to lower blood sugar levels. Such a measure is very common in diabetic patients.

In the case of those people who have hyperglycemia more easily, this control is essential. For this, the measurement of blood glucose should always be done fasting, before eating and after the meal, in order to know if glucose is controlled or not.