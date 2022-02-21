Know symptoms of prostate cancer: ‘I lost my father, don’t lose yours’

Jenni Smith

Danielle Ray
photo caption,

Danielle Ray had a very close relationship with her father, who died five years ago from prostate cancer.

“He was my best friend. He was and always will be my best friend.”

This is how Danielle Ray defines her father, Johnny. “We used to say we were twins, because we had the same mentality”, she comments. “And we were really, really close. So it’s all very tough,” she adds.

Danielle, or Dan – as her father called her -, is about to turn 30 and regrets reaching that age without his company.

She was 25 when Johnny died, aged 63, shortly after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, touted as one of the most common types of cancer among the male population.

