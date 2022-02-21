Laís says she wants to face Douglas on the wall

Laís stated that she would like to face Douglas Silva on the wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), regardless of the result. The sister said that she “would be happy” if she was eliminated in hot seat against the actor.

“my first [opção de voto] is DG. my will was to go [para o paredão] with the DG, regardless of whether I leave or not. I would be happy if I went with him,” Laís said.

“You have to think strategically,” urged Slovenia.

“How many votes do you already have?”, asked Jade.

“Of course, I have DG and Arthur. Then comes PA, Scooby, Tiago… Today, the only person I didn’t want to vote for is, of course, no one in the room and Jessi. The rest I’ll go with anyone. Now turned into war. Now here’s the thing: if it’s to save me and have to go to Jessi’s, I’ll go”, replied the doctor.

“If you go and have the right to counterattack, who will you pull?”, asked Larissa.

Laís promptly replied: “DG. Without even thinking about it, guys. I don’t think about it. If he stays, I’ll leave happy. At least I was who I wanted”.