Large-scale fire hits Alpargatas factory, in Santa Rita, PB | Paraíba

2 of 2 Smoke can be seen from the BR-230, in Santa Rita, and at several other points in the Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa, PB — Photo: Marques de Souza/TV Cabo Branco

Smoke can be seen from the BR-230, in Santa Rita, and at several other points in the Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa, PB — Photo: Marques de Souza/TV Cabo Branco