Large-scale fire hits Alpargatas factory, in Santa Rita, PB | Paraíba

A major fire hit the Alpargatas shoe factory, located in Santa Rita, in the Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa, in the early hours of Monday (21). According to the fire department, which is at the scene, there are no injuries.
According to the Fire Department, 10 vehicles and about 50 men, including military personnel and firefighters, are trying to control the flames. They managed to isolate the fire, but much of the machinery in the affected shed was destroyed by the fire.
In a statement, Alpargatas confirmed the fire and reported that the factory was inoperative at the time the flames started. “The company informs that it has been collaborating with the authorities since dawn, when the fire started,” he said in a statement.
Smoke can be seen from the BR-230, in Santa Rita, and at several other points in the Metropolitan Region of João Pessoa, PB — Photo: Marques de Souza/TV Cabo Branco
The fire started around 4:30 am, in a shed in the injection molding part of the factory, where shoe soles are produced.
Also according to the firefighters, at the time of the first explosions there were no employees inside the factory, as there are no hours on Sunday and the next group of workers, with about 700 people, would enter the site at 5:30 am this Monday (21).
Firefighters follow the factory to try to fight the flames, which can be seen from various points of João Pessoa. A command post has been set up inside the factory so that the military can outline firefighting strategies and feed themselves. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.
