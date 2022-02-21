Luís Castro is close to signing with Botafogo; Corinthians gives up

Botafogo is close to hiring Portuguese coach Luís Castro. O UOL Esporte found that the coach was closer to agreeing with the carioca club and the negotiation should have an outcome in the coming days. Corinthians, which was also in the dispute, closed the negotiation with the coach.

Cariocas were closer to signing this Sunday. The club has been without a coach since Enderson Moreira was fired on February 11th.

Corinthians is back to square one in the search for a coach. The people from São Paulo were confident at first, but withdrew from the negotiation because of the 1 million euros (R$ 5.8 million) release penalty demanded by Al Duhail, from Qatar, to release Portuguese and other demands, the report found. .

The Portuguese have always welcomed an experience in South America, especially in Brazil. He closely follows national football, even more so after the success of his compatriots Jesus and Abel Ferreira here.

At the age of 60, Castro had a two-year spell at Shakhtar Donetsk as the highest point in his career. In Ukraine, he worked with several Brazilian players, including ex-Corinthians Maycon and Dentinho, and won a national league (2019/20).

In Portugal, Luís Castro passed through Penafiel, Chaves, Rio Ave, Vitória de Guimarães and Porto, where, initially, he held the position of coordinator of the basic categories (from 2006 to 2013).