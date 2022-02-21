Lula leads the race for the Plateau with 42.2%, Bolsonaro adds 28%, says CNT/MDA

by Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the presidential election scheduled for October, a CNT/MDA poll showed on Monday, which puts him 14 points ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro ( PL) in the preference of the electorate.

According to the survey, Lula has 42.2% of the electorate’s preference, compared to 42.8% in the previous poll carried out in December, while Bolsonaro has 28%, against 25.6% in the previous survey.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) adds up to 6.7%, compared to 4.9% in the previous survey, while former minister and former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) appears with 6.4%, compared to 8.9% in December, and the remaining possible candidates do not reach the 2% mark.

In a simulation of the second round, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 53.2% against 35.3% – in the previous poll the PT had 52.7% against 31.4%.

The survey also asked about the assessment that respondents have of the Bolsonaro government and 25.9% of respondents said they have a positive view of the management, compared to 26.5% in December, while 42.7% evaluated negatively, against 47.9%. The percentage of those who see the government as regular is 30.4%, compared to 24.2% in the previous survey.

In addition, 33.9% said they approved of Bolsonaro’s personal performance, against 33.2% in the previous poll, and 61.4% disapproved, compared to 62.3% in December.

For the survey commissioned by the National Transport Confederation (CNT), the MDA institute heard 2,002 people between February 16th and 19th. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

