Lus Castro approaches Botafogo and Corinthians is close to losing biggest target

Corinthians’ board is still looking to hire a coach to replace Sylvinho. The name closest to an end in this telenovela was Luís Castro, but the Portuguese coach has advanced in negotiations with Botafogo and is close to closing with the Rio club.

Everything changed in a meeting considered “decisive” last Saturday night. Luís Castro and his agent talked to Botafogo, where they liked what they saw regarding the football project and the conditions presented by the Rio de Janeiro team. The information was released by ge.com and confirmed by My Helm with people close to the technician.

What separates the coach from Botafogo, at the moment, is the issue of the termination penalty. John Textor and Al Duhail, Luís Castro’s current team, are talking and are looking for an agreement to define the payment of the fine. With that being done, the coach must sign the contract with the Rio de Janeiro club.

Even after giving the “yes” to Corinthians’ proposal, the Parque São Jorge club saw the termination fine as an obstacle in the negotiation, as shown by the My Helm. In addition to paying the coach’s fine with Al Duhail, from Qatar, Botafogo offered the Portuguese a long-term project.

Luís Castro knows he will have more “time” to work at Botafogo. Going through a reformulation process under the command of John Textor, the Botafogo project does not demand results as immediate as the Corinthians project.

The values ​​of the proposal made by Corinthians to the coach and his commission, which has two assistants, a physical trainer, a goalkeeper trainer and an analyst, were around 3.5 million euros per season. This is equivalent to approximately R$ 1.8 million per month for all of Luís Castro’s staff.

Therefore, Corinthians will have to negotiate with another name to be the new commander of the team. While the new coach does not arrive, Fernando Lázaro segye as interim coach of the Parque São Jorge club

See more at: Ball Market.