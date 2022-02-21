Man dies after having leg amputated with chainsaw as part of ‘deal’ – Monet

+



Case of criminal amputation with circular saw occurred in Australia (Photo: 7NEWS Australia / reproduction)

Sometimes the reality is darker than any horror movie script. In an event that surpasses the plight of the ‘Saw’ franchise, in which the villain Jigsaw subjects his victims to bloody challenges, a man was arrested in Australia on charges of cutting off another individual’s leg with a chainsaw – which allegedly It was part of an agreement between the two.

According to news sites News.com.au and The Guardian, the incident took place in Queensland on Saturday afternoon (19). Police said the two subjects, whose names were not released, sat under a tree in a park to talk. The two knew each other, but detectives are still investigating what kind of relationship they had.

According to the investigation of the agents accompanying the case, after 20 minutes of chatting, the 36-year-old man and the 66-year-old man reached an agreement to cut off the elderly man’s leg just below the knee – and using a circular saw from the victim himself.

After the amputation, the younger man allegedly helped his acquaintance get to his car and fled on foot. He carried the severed limb with him.

Criminal circular saw amputation case occurred in Australia (Picture for illustrative purposes only; credit: Radomil / Wikimedia Commons (GNU Free Documentation License; CC 3.0))

Police are still investigating the case in Queensland (Photo: 7NEWS Australia / reproduction)

Other people in the park eventually found the older man on the street, and called emergency services. He was pronounced dead when paramedics examined him.

With that, the 36-year-old was charged with murder this Sunday. He will attend a court hearing in the city of Innisfail tomorrow, as authorities search for more witnesses or security camera records to better understand the alleged bloody deal.

“Police believe that there was an agreement between the two people for the amputation of the leg,” Detective Gary Hunter explained to the press. “We can say that this was not an unprovoked attack.”

“During my 34 years as a police officer, I have never been in a situation like the one we are presenting here,” he added, who also said he did not know whether the two men were under the influence of drugs when they spoke.