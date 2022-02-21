Marcelo Fernandes praises Santos’ first half against São Paulo and questions refereeing

Marcelo Fernandes, Santos’ interim coach, spoke after the defeat of the team by 3 to 0 to São Paulo, this Sunday. The coach saw positive aspects of the team in the first stage and questioned the conduct of refereeing at San-São.

“The team behaved in a very good way at the beginning, they tried to score their goal. We conceded a goal that we had warned about to avoid this type of situation. In the second half we let our guard down, and unfortunately it happened. Losing a classic is very hard, we will assume our responsibility and there will be another championship on Wednesday, which is very important for us”, said Marcelo at a post-match press conference.

The refereeing was something to talk about in Vila Belmiro. In the first stage, the Santos team complained about three penalties not signaled by the referee Edina Alves Batista. VAR did not even recommend that the bids be reviewed.

“They were dubious moves. I’m surprised they don’t even consult the VAR, since in every game it happens. And with us that doesn’t happen, they don’t consult. I know our board is aware of this. It’s difficult, we have a lot boys, when moves like these happen… This often makes the player more anxious”, commented Marcelo.

The interim coach justified his choices in the second half, putting a lighter and younger team on the field. Names like Rwan, Lucas Barbosa and Gabriel Pirani joined the San-São. São Paulo started to control the actions with force in the final stage, when they scored two goals.

“We don’t fear anything, whoever is here is able to play. The boys had a great Copinha, Rwan was supposed to be included in the last game (against Mirassol), but he had a dental problem. He’s been training well, like Lucas (Barbosa). Sandry held on as long as he could. We try to move to give more mobility to the midfield, but that’s how it is, it’s a difficult opponent. We don’t fear anything, everyone is able to help Santos”, said the coach.

Santos’ next game will be against Salgueiro, next Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil. The match will be at 19:00 (Brasília time) and must still count on Marcelo Fernandes in the technical area.

Leave your comment