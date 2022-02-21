Meet the fintechs that could become the next unicorns in Brazil

Recently, Neon joined companies such as C6 Bank, QuintoAndar and Nubank as one of the Brazilian unicorns, reaching a value of US$ 1.6 billion.

For those unfamiliar with the term, “unicorn” is a company that exceeds the value of US$ 1 billion even before being listed on the stock market.

For 2022, the forecast is that another 14 institutions will be part of this group and, in 2023, seven more companies.

You are likely to also like:

New fintech promises to lend you your money and pay you interest

Fintech launches credit card aimed at negative people

Fintech offers credit with a consortium guarantee; learn how to request

Upcoming unicorns from Brazil

Fintechs like Open Co, a55, Cora, Alice, Warren, Petlove and Zoop are candidates to join the unicorn group in Brazil. We also have financial products institutions such as Contabilizei and Conta Azul that should also participate in the list in the coming months.

These mentioned companies are present in the study called “The Unicorn Race”, from the Distrito platform.

It is interesting to note that, in the research, it is possible to observe how startups in Brazil have been growing in the market and are attracting many investors.

If we count how much these companies have already received together, the value exceeds US$ 1.8 billion. However, it is worth noting that most of these investments were destined for digital banks.

The District report points out that, lately, companies are expanding faster and reaching the $1 billion mark in a much shorter time than other unicorn companies previously. This is happening as technological innovations enable greater growth for companies, such as 5G and new regulations. In addition, companies have greater liquidity and more experienced creators in their sectors.

It is also worth mentioning that these new unicorns had the opportunity to expand their business in a more consolidated market than the other components of the group.

In addition, another relevant fact of the research is that areas such as HR and agribusiness are also creating new candidate institutions for the unicorn group.

If you want access to the complete District survey, access the site.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: denayunebgt / Shutterstock.com