Mental health screams for help and is not heard: we need to embrace the pain – 02/21/2022

Talking about mental health in a country like Brazil, which leads rankings of mental disorders, but which makes people affected by this type of illness invisible is urgent and has been my daily mantra. The data is frightening.

Unfortunately, we carry the second place in the list of countries with the highest number of people affected by burnout syndrome, according to the International Association for Stress Management (International Stress Management Association). Burnout, which can be easily confused with anxiety and depression, already affects more than 33 million Brazilians.

Brazil also leads the sad ranking of depression in Latin America and ranks second in the Americas, behind only the United States. There are more than 11.5 million Brazilians and, by 2030, this will be the most common disease in the country, according to the WHO (World Health Organization).

Among health professionals, the situation – which worsened during the pandemic – is even more alarming. Daily I receive several calls for help on my social networks that touch me deeply. One of them was of a person who was expelled from a medical residency because he was depressed. She told me:

I was expelled from a medical residency in the ICU for being sick, with depression. I wanted this disease to bleed so people could understand my pain.”

The message made me reflect: how many cries for help are going unheard?

Soon after, I received another report. This time from a medical student:

I also go through this in my internship at the medical school. These are doctors who understand nothing about mental health. You can help a lot by giving visibility to the suffering of medical students.”

In the corporate world, this reality is repeated. There are managers incapable of understanding what depression is. Between March 2020 and March 2021, mental disorders caused more absences from work than Covid-19, according to a survey by B2P, a consultancy specializing in the monitoring and management of employees on leave for medical reasons.

The discussion about mental health has evolved a lot in recent years, but social stigma is still an important obstacle to the recovery and rehabilitation of people who suffer from this type of disorder. Therefore, welcoming and legitimizing this pain is urgent.

I’ve already experienced the problem on the skin and I know that those who are going through it feel, above all, misunderstood. It is necessary to fight daily against symptoms —which often interfere with autonomy, independence and quality of life— and, at the same time, face discrimination. Internal and external judgment are very cruel. We feel invisible and loneliness increases the pain. Moving beyond shame, fear, feelings of powerlessness, beliefs about not “being good enough” and gathering the strength to ask for help is the first step—a revolutionary step in self-respect.

For this reason, support networks play a vital role, especially in a country that concentrates realities as diverse as Brazil, where the possibility of seeking prompt medical help is a privilege. The creation of listening spaces, inside and outside companies, to give voice to anguish and where pain can be welcomed, legitimized and transformed is fundamental for all people to be able to walk a path of self-respect and overcoming.

Perceiving oneself in the pain of others builds bridges and allows us to question dogmas and prejudices that prevent us from evolving as individuals and as a society.

I remember a definition of illness that I heard when I was in Brumadinho (MG), covering the tragedy for TV Globo’s Bem Estar. I cried copiously listening to the victims’ relatives and a nurse called me aside and told me the following sentence: “I went to college, I worked for many years, but it was in the Mariana disaster that I understood that the real patient is the one who cannot feel the pain of the other”.

It is because I believe in the power of empathy and of this alliance that I end the text by making an invitation: together with health professionals, such as psychologist Cinthia Alves and doctors Ana Paula Carvalho, Henrique Rego and Fábio Martins Fonseca, we will make the first Roda Burnout Conversation. At the meeting, those who need this emotional support can vent in a welcoming and safe environment, in addition to finding information about the disease. It’s free.

Burnout Conversation Wheel

Date: February 22 (Tuesday)

Hours: 20:00 to 22:00

Register here*

*The support group has limited spaces. Please register only if you are sure you will be able to participate on the appointed day and time. Entries can be made until 23:59 on 02/21/2022.