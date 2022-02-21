Metallurgical coal futures jump in China; iron ore advances

BEIJING (Reuters) – China-traded metallurgical coal futures extended gains into a fourth session on Monday, rising more than 5% as supply remained relatively low and demand is expected to rebound after the New Year holidays. Lunar New Year and the Winter Olympics.

Coking coal inventories at 247 steel mills and 230 coke plants covered by consultancy Mysteel stood at 21 million tonnes last week, down 4% from the previous week.

“With demand from ‘downstream’ users recovering, coke plants are more willing to buy products,” analysts at GF Futures wrote in a note.

The resumption of production at blast furnaces and the depletion of Australian coal could keep supplies tight in China, they say.

The most active coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodities Exchange for May delivery ended up 5% at 2,647 yuan ($418.07) a tonne, the highest closing price since Oct. 27.

Iron ore futures rose for the first time in six sessions after regulators’ price-containment measures last week. They advanced 4.7% to 707 yuan per tonne.

“As the Winter Olympics are over, restrictions on (steel) production will continue to improve… (but) policies will still put pressure on iron ore prices in the short term,” said GF Futures.

Spot prices for 62% iron-grade ore for delivery to China rose by $6 to $140 a tonne on Monday.

