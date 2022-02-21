Mexican woman sentenced to 100 lashes and 7 years in prison for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

Paola Schietekat took pictures of the injuries and went to the police, but the abuser was acquitted and she accused of having an affair with him; Mexico’s foreign secretary will help you

Playback/Twitter/paola7kat Paola Schietekat managed to return to Mexico after conviction in Qatar



the mexican Paola Schietekat27 years old, was sentenced in the Qatar and received a sentence of 7 years in prison and 100 lashes after denouncing that he was a victim of sexual abuse while working as a behavioral economist at the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy, the entity responsible for organizing the 2022 World Cup. As disclosed by Forbes Mexico, she reported that a man entered her room during the night and sexually abused her. The next day, on June 6, 2021, Paola photographed her injuries and went to the police to file a complaint accompanied by the Mexican ambassador to Qatar, Graciela Gómez, and the then consul Luís Alberto Ancona. Without mastering Arabic, the victim explained what happened and the local authorities told her not to proceed with the complaint.

After interrogation, the authorities even asked for her cell phone, claiming they wanted to make sure she was not in a romantic relationship with the man she was accusing of abuse. The solution presented by her lawyer and legal representative was the following: she should marry the aggressor. The Mexican would also have received the guidance to wear a tunic to look like a “woman of good manners”. She did not agree and, after being convicted of the crime of extramarital affair, the economist managed to return to Mexico with the help of the Supreme Committee. The man accused of abuse was acquitted of all charges. On Friday, the 18th, Paola had a meeting with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, who informed that the agency’s legal advisor will be in charge of defending her in Qatar and ensuring that her rights as a Mexican citizen are respected. “I recognized your courage and determination,” declared the secretary.