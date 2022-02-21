Miner trapped in Thailand; family fears death penalty

Mary Hellen sent a photo to her sister when she was already in the possession of the Thai authorities (Photo: Photo provided by the family)

A young woman from Pouso Alegre, in the south of Minas, is among three Brazilians arrested in Thailand this week on suspicion of international drug trafficking. Mary Hellen Coelho Silva, 22, was detained when she landed at Bangkok airport last Monday (14/2). She had left Brazil via the airport in Curitiba (PR).

Communications from Thai authorities to the local press report that 15.5 kilos of cocaine were seized from the Brazilians, with a value equivalent to around R$7.5 million. The drugs were in each of their bags. Mary Hellen and a friend, 27, arrived on a flight. Another 24-year-old boy arrived on another flight hours later and was arrested. He also left the capital of Paraná.

Employees at the airport in Thailand were suspicious of items shown on the X-ray and the three suitcases carried by the young woman from Pouso Alegre and her friend were searched. 9 kilos of cocaine were found in a hidden compartment. Later, the other 24-year-old from Paraná was arrested with 6.5 kilos of cocaine in two suitcases. There is still no confirmation whether this boy knew the other two Brazilians arrested on the same day.

Young man quit his job to travel

The report spoke with Mary Hellen’s sister. Mariana Coelho, 27, says they are five brothers. They all live in the Bairro So Joo region, on the outskirts of Pouso Alegre. Mariana is the older sister and is already married.

According to Mariana, Mary Hellen, who lived alone in the same area of ​​the city, resigned from a job at a restaurant and told her she was going to Thailand. But she did not tell the reason for the trip. Mariana says that she even tried to understand, but she couldn’t talk properly, because it all happened so fast.

Mariana says that her sister resigned and said she would go to Thailand (photo: Personal archive) In the early hours of Sunday, Monday in Thailand, Mariana received audio and a photo of her sister already arrested in Thailand. Mariana says she seeks to understand the case. According to her, she does not know if her sister had participated in any action involving drug trafficking before, and had never been arrested in Brazil. She believes that the young woman may have been deceived, traveling without knowing what she was carrying in her suitcase.

Call for help: Thailand provides for the death penalty for trafficking cases

Mariana contacted the Itamaraty, which replied to the e-mail stating that he is following the case and that he cannot do much, other than ensuring that the Brazilian woman has her rights respected. Also according to Mariana, the Brazilian consulate confirmed that the young woman arrested the same Mary Hellen.

The family has already asked for help from lawyers in Brazil, who are looking for information about the arrest of the young woman from Brazil. The main fear is related to the laws of Thailand, which even provide for the death penalty for drug trafficking cases, depending on the amount and circumstances in which the crime is committed.