Mother drags son to police station after recognizing him as train robber

A mother handed over her own son to the police after recognizing him as the suspect in the train robbery in Chicago, in the United States. She would have dragged him to the police station.

The young man is 18-year-old Zion Brown, a sophomore at Loyola University Chicago. He is accused of stealing $100 at gunpoint from a driver on Tuesday, according to the WBBM-TV.

The mother discovered that it was her son when she saw photos of the masked suspect, taken from a station security camera and shared by police and the press. Based on that, she took him to a police station in Calumet City to turn himself in, CWB Chicago reported.

The information of his mother’s recognition was revealed at Brown’s bail hearing. In it, the young man’s lawyer said he was hungry at the time of the robbery and looking for something to eat.

The defender asked the judge to remember her own days as a starving college student when setting her bail. According to the CWBthe county judge cook, Maryam Ahmad, rejected the defense attorney’s argument, saying that, as a starving college student, she herself would never have thought of robbing someone.

The magistrate ordered Brown’s arrest without bail, Loyola Phoenix said, citing the County Attorney’s Office. cook.

Police tried to identify robber with two photos

Police initially asked the public for help identifying the suspect from two surveillance photos at Van Buren Street Station in downtown Chicago.

When the train arrived at the station at around 2:17 pm, the assailant pulled out a “black semi-automatic weapon and announced a robbery,” police said. After stealing the conductor’s money, he fled on foot to the station. One of the photos shows the masked suspect with a gun on the platform.

In deposition, according to police, Brown said the gun he displayed during the robbery was, in fact, compressed air. Furthermore, he claimed to have thrown away the weaponry in a dumpster. Brown had no criminal record.