New Auto Show will have VIPs for R$ 7 thousand and test drive in Interlagos – 02/21/2022

The São Paulo Auto Show changed its format as reported by UOL Cars. The event, which returns after two years stopped due to the pandemic, is now called São Paulo Motor Experience and is focused on offering the experience of driving to customers.

The event, which now takes place at the Interlagos Circuit, in the south of São Paulo, will have tickets ranging from R$40 to R$7,000, depending on the level of experience chosen by the participants.

Scheduled between August 6th and 14th of this year, the event “loses” the practicality it had to attract guests and spectators who came to São Paulo to also see Formula 1 before, which always took place in the same week.

In order not to lose this audience, the organization has already established partnerships with hotels and airlines, to offer packages to customers from other states who came to see Formula 1 and the Salon in the same period, something similar to what happened before.

The date in August has its reasons, says Luiz Bellini, RX’s director for events in the engine area: “to make an open-air event, with experimentation, it was necessary to bet on the date with less rain in the city of São Paulo, which it’s the middle of the year”, he says.

Initially, there are three categories of tickets, with the cheapest ticket not giving you the right to test-drive on the track. There will, however, be the possibility of purchasing a pass during the event to drive a specific car directly with the brands.

So far, two brands have confirmed their presence at the event, BMW and BYD. But, according to Luiz Bellini, RX’s director for events in the engine area, 17 of the 23 boxes made available for the exhibition are already closed, in addition to other brands that reached an agreement for different types of actions during the event.

In addition to being able to drive a dream car in Interlagos, visitors will also have the chance to close deals during the event to buy a vehicle they liked. Therefore, the automakers will be able to have a sales area with consultants there during the days, which was an old complaint of the participating brands.

According to Bellini, 65% of visitors to previous editions of the São Paulo Motor Show already went to the event with the intention of buying a car, which led the company, within the new format, to release sales by the brands.

In addition to the cars on display and test-drives, the event will feature a series of automotive shows, such as drift exhibitions, stunts involving cars, a parade of old cars, among others.

There are also actions for the whole family, such as captive balloon flights, kids area, which each brand usually created its own at the stand, and Ferris wheel, for example.

The expectation regarding the public on the part of the organization of the event is the same as in the last edition of the Auto Show, in 2018, of receiving 750 thousand every day.

