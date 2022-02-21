New C6 Bank insurance for account has a monthly fee from R$ 1

O C6 Bank recently launched Seguro C6 Conta, a way to protect the financial assets of its clients. The service is offered in partnership with Zurich and has monthly fees starting at R$1.

The insurance covers losses resulting from erroneous Pix transactions, purchases made on the debit and credit card, in addition to purchases made with the stolen card, withdrawals that were made in a situation of threat or under duress and even kidnapping.

The service can be used by individuals and legal entities.

C6 Bank insurance has a more flexible format and price

The service offered by the institution is customized according to the needs of each client, so the monthly fee can vary from R$1 to R$20, depending on the coverage chosen.

In addition to this asset assistance service, C6 Bank entered into a partnership with Memorial to also provide assistance to customers who have suffered some kind of emotional shock in the face of violent situations. Seguro C6 Conta will provide psychological assistance for victims of theft or qualified robbery.

Other actions by C6 Bank for the safety of its customers

This is not the first service to protect the financial health of customers offered by C6 Bank, it also has the possibility of blocking the card in the app in case of loss or theft, preventing unwanted transactions from being made.

There is also a free virtual card for online purchases.

Transactions with Pix can be made with a default limit, preventing transfers above the allowed limit. The disadvantage is that if there is any urgency, the change or increase in the limit is only available one business day after the request.

C6 Conta Insurance can be requested by all bank customers and the coverage starts to take effect 24 hours after contracting the service, which can be done through the app itself.