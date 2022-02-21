new medical report points to severe neurological condition

The medical team responsible for the treatment of Paulinha Abelha released, this Sunday afternoon (20/2), a new bulletin on the health status of the singer of the band Calcinha Preta.

According to the report published on the singer’s social media and signed by doctors Ricardo Leite and André Luís Veiga de Oliveira, the artist has a serious neurological condition.

***photo-Paulinha-Abelha-sings-in-show The singer is hospitalized in the ICU due to kidney problems and has not been reacting well to medical stimuli.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Bee-smiles-for-camera Paulinha, 43 years old, was born in Simão Dias, a small town of just over 40,000 inhabitants in the interior of Sergipe. At age 12, she started singing in electric trios.Reproduction / Instagram ***pic-paulinha-bee-smiles As a young man, he sang in the bands Flor de Mel and Panela de Barro, but had to interrupt his career due to financial difficulties.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Abelha-sings-in-show She joined the band Calcinha Preta in 1998. In the group, she participated in successful recordings, such as “Louca por ti”, “Ainda te amo”, “Baby doll” and “Liga pra mim”, in more than 20 albums recorded by bandReproduction / Instagram ***photo-paulinha-bee-panties-black (1) After 12 years, Paulinha left the band to try projects with other members, but she did not have similar prominence in the forró scene.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Marlus-wedding Alongside her then-husband, singer Marlus Viana, also a former member of Calcinha Preta, she tried a new artistic project. The duo “Paulinha & Marlus” announced in 2014 the band’s returnReproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Clevinho-dating In 2015, the couple divorced after 10 years together. Two years later, Paulinha started a romance with dancer Clevinho Santos, with whom she is currently married.Reproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Silvania-together In 2016, she left the band for the second time and migrated to Gigantes do Brasil, which lasted less than a year. With Silvânia Aquino, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, she created the project Silvânia e PaulinhaReproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-and-Silvânia-embracing However, in 2018, the duo gave up on the project and returned to their original band, Calcinha Preta, where they perform to this day. ***photo-Paulinha-smiling-in-selfie Paulinha has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram profileReproduction / Instagram ***photo-Paulinha-Bee-smiling In early February 2022, the singer needed to be hospitalized after suffering nausea and dizziness. The artist went to the ICU and, due to complications caused by a bacteria in the brain, is in a coma.Reproduction / Instagram 0

Paulinha remains hospitalized in an ICU and, according to the bulletin, “maintains clinical stability, without the need for drugs to maintain life and on ventilatory support”.

See the full bulletin:

Paulinha Abelha, 43 years old, was hospitalized on February 11 after feeling unwell during her tour with the group Calcinha Preta through the state of São Paulo. Upon landing in the capital of Sergipe, she was taken to a hospital, where, later, a bacterium was identified in the brain.

