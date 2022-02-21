New rules for the FGTS birthday withdrawal

Caixa Econômica Federal defined new rules for the birthday withdrawal. The rules benefit workers who need a higher amount in an emergency. Soon the institution will allow the anticipation of five anniversary withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

Currently, it is only allowed to advance three installments, with an interest of 1.49% per month. According to data reported by Caixa, more than 2.3 million people have already advanced the FGTS, totaling about R$ 15 million in funds released.

To apply for this loan in anticipation of the birthday withdrawal, the citizen must have a balance in linked accounts, in addition to having opted for the modality. See now the necessary requirements:

Be at least 18 years of age;

Hold a current or savings account at Caixa (except Digital Social Savings and CAIXA Fácil Savings);

To opt for the birthday withdrawal and authorize the bank to check the FGTS balance;

Have enough balance to anticipate;

Having the CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue Service;

Being in compliance with the Caixa or using the credit resource to pay the debt.

New Anniversary Loot Early Rules

The anticipation of the birthday withdrawal is a type of credit line (loan) from Caixa, which uses the remaining amounts of the FGTS as collateral. Payment is not monthly, but annual, being deducted directly from the FGTS balance, on the date scheduled for the next withdrawal.

In addition to the number of installments, which went from 3 to 5, the amount allowed has also changed. With the new rules, the worker will be able to advance up to R$ 500 per year, which means a ceiling of R$ 2,500.

To learn more about the anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal, access the Caixa Tem app and make a simulation.

