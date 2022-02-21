New Zealand police accuse anti-vaccine group of throwing human excrement at officers | World

New Zealand police accused anti-vaccine protesters of throwing human excrement at officers on Monday during an operation to block a protest camp near Parliament’s headquarters in the city of Wellington.

During the protest, seven police officers were injured. In a statement, police said officers suffered from scratches to an ankle injury. Eight people were arrested.

Protesters have been occupying the Parliament area and surrounding streets for nearly two weeks. The camp they set up in the area has grown, despite police calls for them to leave.

Wellington’s protest began as a movement against mandatory vaccinations, but has grown to include other demands, including far-right messages against the government and the press.

Inspired by the Canadian trucker convoy, protesters used vehicles to block downtown streets. Over the weekend, the number of cars reached 800.

The police erected concrete barricades in the streets.

The police said they will detain the protesters. Attempting to infect someone with a disease could result in a 14-year prison term, officials said.