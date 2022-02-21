Nubank has open job vacancies: see available positions

The biggest startup in Latin America has new jobs for Brazilians. we are talking about Nubank, the technology company that offers financial products and services. Today there are more than 40 million customers in Brazil.

The digital bank is present in Brazil, as well as in Germany, Mexico and Argentina. The forecast is that Nubank will continue to expand to more markets by the end of this year. Therefore, hiring more professionals is in line with the company’s expansion plans.

Jobs at Nubank

Nubank was created in 2013 and in recent years it has conquered more customers due to the innovative and bureaucratic proposal of digital banking. The vacancies open for those who want to be part of the Nubank team are for several areas and at different levels.

There are opportunities for engineering analysis, asset management, auditing, business analyst, business architect and many others. In other words, the list is huge and has opportunities for technology professionals and also for other areas. The vacancies are for São Paulo and also for the other countries where Nubank is headquartered.

On the Nubank careers website, interested parties can check all vacancies, as well as the prerequisites to apply. To those selected, the digital bank guarantees benefits such as food stamps, transportation assistance, life, health and dental insurance, as well as mental health and well-being assistance programs.

Another great attraction is the chance to get capital from Nubank. Interested parties can register for free and fill out a form, in addition to attaching their CV. The company will contact those selected for the other stages by phone or email.