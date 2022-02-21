Atlético-MG and Flamengo delivered everything. This Sunday, at Arena Pantanal, the teams of Mohamed and Paulo Sousa played a match that lived up to the expectations created for the Supercopa do Brasil. The 2-2 draw in regulation time had already been good football, beautiful goals and alternations on the scoreboard. However, the biggest emotions were for the penalty shootout with 24 kicks. Hulk did (for the second time) and Everson took Vitinho’s. Super champion rooster!

It was Atlético-MG that took the lead, with Nacho, still in the first half. On the return of the break, Flamengo turned with Gabigol and Bruno Henrique, but Hulk equalized and the decision went to penalties. The score of 8 to 7 was consolidated after 24 kicks, in which both teams had chances to settle the bill.







On penalties, Atlético beats Flamengo and wins the Supercup Photo: Alexandre Neto / Gazeta Press

Now, Atlético-MG and Flamengo turn their attention to the States. Rubro-Negro faces Botafogo, on Wednesday, at Estádio Nilton Santos. Galo will only return to the field on Saturday, against Pouso Alegre, at Estádio Manduzão. In the Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the paths of two of the strongest teams can cross. And the expectation will be for other great games.

Flamengo dominates, but runs into a known problem

Reinforced with David Luiz and Bruno Henrique among the holders, Flamengo had problems at the beginning of the game, with Arana and Keno attacking from the left side, but, from the 10th minute, Paulo Sousa’s team started to dominate the game, with a aggressive marking, which did not let Atlético touch the ball in the offensive field. Thus, with emphasis on João Gomes and Filipe Luís dominating the actions, Rubro-Negro started to create chance after chance in the Pantanal Arena.

However, it presented the same problems as Carioca’s matches: lack of efficiency in finishing. Gabigol missed two chances, Arrascaeta also came face to face with Everson, in the aerial ball, the Galo defense was resisting.

With Nacho, Atlético-MG takes advantage of failure and takes the lead

Despite the smaller presence in the attacking field, Mohamed’s team ended the first half with the same number of submissions as Flamengo: 7 to 7. What led Galo to open the scoring was precisely the efficiency. There were three sure kicks against none of the rival. One of them was Arana, who received it freely at the entrance of the area and took a risk. Hugo Souza spread to the middle of the area, and Nacho Fernández appeared to complete: 1 to 0 in the 41st minute.

Pressure and turn with ‘finger’ from Paulo Sousa!

On the return of the break, Flamengo’s intensity was even greater and Atlético could not resist. There were 10 minutes of pressure until Filipe Luís found Arrascaeta, who went to the baseline and crossed. Bruno Henrique headed in, Everson made a great save, but, on the rebound, Gabi filled his foot and celebrated with anger: everything was the same at Arena Pantanal rubro-negra, which came with Paulo Sousa’s team.

Minutes later, the Portuguese coach pulled Everton Ribeiro – who was playing a discreet match – and called Lázaro. In his first move, the youngster won the scoring and gave the right pass to Bruno Henrique, who “ran over” Godín and touched Everson’s departure: Flamengo’s comeback in the 18th minute of the final stage.

Atlético-MG wakes up, Hulk draws

Flamengo’s second goal served to wake up Mohamed’s team, which had not “returned” to the final stage yet. However, immediately after suffering the upset, Atlético were the ones who started to prowl the rival area. There were 10 minutes of pressure, with good defenses from Hugo, until Hulk equalized. And, like Paulo Sousa, Turco had his impact on the goal, since Ademir, who had entered minutes earlier, was the one who crossed for Galo’s number 7 to “fire”: 2 to 2 at 29

The technical stoppage and several substitutions cooled the game after that. In the final stretch, Atlético-MG was more with the ball, despite Flamengo having taken danger to Everson with good escapes from Gabigol, Vitinho. In the best of them, Arana scored a goal by preventing Lázaro’s goal, already inside the small area.

As if the emotions of the 90 minutes weren’t enough, Atlético-MG and Flamengo delivered an “endless” penalty shootout for those who were cheering. There were 24 kicks, with hits by Hulk, Nacho, Ademir, Arana, Vargas, Jair and Nathan, for Galo, and Lázaro, Vitinho, Diego, David Luiz, Gabi, João Gomes and Léo Pereira for Flamengo.

Guga, Everson, Mariano, Godín, Arão, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno and Hugo Souza lost. In the alternates, Hulk called the responsibility and charged for the second time, with no chance for Hugo. In Flamengo, Vitinho went to open, and stopped at Everson. Atletica party at the Patanal Arena.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-MG 2 (8) X (7) 2 FLAMENGO

Stadium: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Date and time: February 20, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA – RS)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Manis (FIFA/SP) and Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA/GO)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Audience/Income: 32,028 gifts / BRL 3,884,100.00

Goals: Nacho Fernández (1-0, 41’/1st), Gabi (1-1, 11’/2nd), Bruno Henrique (18’/2nd) and Hulk (2-2, 29’/2nd)

Yellow card: Nathan, Mariano and Jair (CAM); Gabi, João Gomes and David Luiz (FLA)

Red card: None.

ATLETICO-MG (Coach: Antonio Mohamed)

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Godín and Arana; Jair, Allan (Guga, 49’/2nd) and Nacho Fernández; Savarino (Ademir, 27’/2ºT), Keno (Vargas, 27’/2ºT) and Hulk.

FLAMENGO (Coach: Paulo Sousa)

Hugo Souza; Rodinei (Matheuzinho,, 37’/2ºT)), Fabrício Bruno, David Luiz and Filipe Luís (Filipe Luís, 37’/2ºT); Willian Arão, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro (Lázaro, 17’/2ºT) and Arrascaeta (Vitinho,, 37’/2ºT); Bruno Henrique (Diego, 26’/2nd) and Gabi.